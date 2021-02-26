February 26, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Ae Bapu Taari Bowling Kamaal Chhe! Watch Virat Kohli Interrupt Axar Patel’s Interview

Ae Bapu Taari Bowling Kamaal Chhe! Watch Virat Kohli Interrupt Axar Patel’s Interview

Patel snared 11 wickets to help India post an easy 10-wicket win against England and go 2-1 up in the four match series

Outlook Web Bureau 26 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Ae Bapu Taari Bowling Kamaal Chhe! Watch Virat Kohli Interrupt Axar Patel’s Interview
Axar Patel speaks to Hardik Pandya after the 3rd Test match in Ahmedabad on Thursday.
Screengrab: BCCI
Ae Bapu Taari Bowling Kamaal Chhe! Watch Virat Kohli Interrupt Axar Patel’s Interview
outlookindia.com
2021-02-26T13:31:01+05:30

India skipper Virat Kohli interrupted the Axar Patel’s interview with a light-hearted banter at the end of the 3rd Test match on Thursday. Kohli, excited and delighted after a dominating win, chipped in with Gujarati praising Patel’s bowling. Highlights | Scorecard | Gallery | News

"Ae Bapu taari bowling kamaal chhe! (Bapu, your bowling is wonderful!)," Kohli said.

Patel was in the middle of an informal interview with Hardik Pandya for the BCCI website when Kohli made an brief appearance and appreciated Patel's performance in Gujarati.

With his record 11 wickets in the day-night third Test against England, the left-arm spinner finally found his big moment in international cricket, seven years after he made his India debut in an ODI against Bangladesh.

In this series too, Patel made it because Ravindra Jadeja was out injured. He hadn't been in the national team since 2018 and made his Test debut in the second game against England last week in Chennai.

"I have been out of the team for three years and at that time, I used to think about the areas of my game which need to be worked upon. So, I was working on my bowling and batting," he told Hardik Pandya.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

IND Vs ENG: It's All About Confidence, Axar Patel On Phenomenal Test Outings

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Axar Patel Hardik Pandya Virat Kohli Ahmedabad India vs England England's Tour Of India India national cricket team England national cricket team Cricket Sports Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos