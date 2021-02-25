Indian batsmen will face a test of spin and pace on Day 2 of the third Test at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Motera on Thursday. While surpassing England's first innings score of 112 all out should be a mere formality for the Indian batsmen, left-arm spinner Jack Leach will be Joe Root's go-to man on a wicket that has been affording spin from Day 1 of the pink ball Test, India's third and second at home. Leach had taken two of the three Indian wickets to fall on Wednesday and one of them was skipper Virat Kohli. Zak Crawley, the only England batsman to a fifty in Motera, said the tourists were unhappy with the umpiring and that will put a lot of pressure on all three umpires today. India have enough batting to come but a lot will depend on what kind of start overnight not out batsmen Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane give. Root will surely look up to his pacers to find some extra swing with the pink ball but it will be spin that could put the game in balance for the tourists. There has been enough evidence what spin can do. Axar Patel (6/38) garnered the spotlight on Day 1 when he became the third Indian bowler and second spinner to bag back-to-back five-wicket hauls in two Tests.

India were 99 for three in reply to England's 112 all out at stumps. At close of play, opener Rohit Sharma was batting on 57 and giving him company was vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on 1. Shubman Gill (11), Cheteshwar Pujara (0) and skipper Virat Kohli were the three wickets to fall for India. Brief Scores: England 1st Innings: 112 all out in 48.4 overs (Zak Crawley 53, Joe Root 17, Axar Patel 6/38, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/26, Ishant Sharma 1/26). Indian 1st Innings: 99 for three in 33 overs (Rohit Sharma 57 batting, Virat Kohli 27; Jack Leach 2/27).

