India Humiliate England: List Of Test Matches Which Ended On Day 2

India registered only their second Test victory inside two days, overhauling a meagre target of 49 against England in the day-night third game to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match series in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Following is the list of Tests worldwide which ended on Day 2 with a result before India's win over England:

1) England vs Australia at The Oval on 28 Aug 1882: Australia won

2) England vs Australia at Lord's on 16 Jul 1888: Australia won

3) England vs Australia at The Oval on 13 Aug 1888: England won

4) England vs Australia in Manchester on 30 Aug 1888: England won

5) South Africa vs England in Port Elizabeth on 12 Mar 1889: England won

6) South Africa vs England in Cape Town on 25 Mar 1889: England won

7) England vs Australia in The Oval on 11 Aug 1890: England won

8) South Africa vs England in Port Elizabeth on 13 Feb 1896: England won

9) South Africa vs England in Cape Town on 21 Mar 1896: England won

10) Australia vs South Africa in Manchester on 27 May 1912: Australia won

11) England vs South Africa in The Oval on 12 Aug 1912: England won

12) England vs Australia in Nottingham on 28 May 1921: Australia won

13) Australia vs West Indies in Melbourne on 13 Feb 1931: Australia won

14) South Africa vs Australia in Johannesburg on 15 Feb 1936: Australia won

15) New Zealand vs Australia in Wellington on 29 Mar 1946: Australia won

16) England vs West Indies in Leeds on 17 Aug 2000: England won

17) Australia vs Pakistan in Sharjah on 11 Oct 2002: Australia won

18) South Africa vs Zimbabwe in Cape Town on 4 Mar 2005: South Africa won

19) Zimbabwe vs New Zealand in Harare on 7 Aug 2005: New Zealand won

20) South Africa vs Zimbabwe in Port Elizabeth on 26 Dec 2017: South Africa won

21) India vs Afghanistan in Bengaluru on 14 Jun 2018: India won.

