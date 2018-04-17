9 Advisers To Delhi Government Sacked By Union Home Ministry

The Delhi Lieutenant Governor's office on Tuesday ordered the sacking of nine advisors to the Delhi government on the recommendations of the Union home ministry.

The advisors were appointed to ministers in the Aam Aadmi Party government, including deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. The Times of India reported the nine posts are not on the list of posts approved for the ministers and chief ministers of government of NCT of Delhi, an order from the general administration department of the government of National Capital Territory, Delhi said quoting a letter from the MHA.

NDTV reported Atishi Marlena was an adviser to Sisodia who AAP says was appointed on a token monthly salary of just Re 1 to help the government improve education standards at schools.

I get a salary of âÂÂÂ¹1 from Delhi Government for my role as Advisor to Dy Chief Minister https://t.co/rTWooKa0rH — Atishi Marlena (@AtishiMarlena) October 1, 2017

Modi govt cancels appointment of @AtishiMarlena who was serving as Advisor to Education Minister Manish Sisodia.



She was taking a Re 1 salary.



She has a double Masters in Education from Oxford University.



And she was working 24 hours a day for Delhi's govt schools. — Akshay Marathe (@AkshayMarathe) April 17, 2018

The Union home ministry cancelled the appointments saying the “services under the Govt of NCT of Delhi is a subject reserved for the Central government as per the Constitution”.

Amardeep Tiwari (media adviser to law minister), Arunodya Prakash (media adviser to deputy chief minister), Raghav Chadha (adviser to finance minister), Atishi Marlena (media adviser to deputy chief minister) are among the advisers whose appoints have been cancalled.

The Delhi government, on the other hand, has denied that no prior approval was taken before making these appointments.

According to the letter, Chadha was appointed as the adviser to finance minister for less than three months, from January 15, 2016, to March 31, 2016.

Where exactly is the MHA sacking me from? Here are the terms of appointment for those who wish to see. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/74NkgXXNcq — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) April 17, 2018

He took to Twitter, asking: "Where exactly is the MHA sacking me from? Here are the terms of appointment for those who wish to see. Thanks," he tweeted.