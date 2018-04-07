4 Tamil Nadu Fishermen Injured In Attack By Sri Lankan Pirates

Four Tamil Nadu fishermen were attacked allegedly by Sri Lankan pirates while they were fishing off Vedaranyam coast in Nagapattinam, a fisheries department official said on Saturday.

The fishermen belonging to Seruthur near Nagapattinam were attacked when they were fishing off the Thopputhurai coast on Friday night, assistant director of fisheries department, Nagappattinam, K Gangadharan, said.

Four boats, believed to be from the island nation had approached the fishermen and attacked them with iron rods and snatched away their catch, fishing nets, GPS equipment, at knife-point before fleeing, the official said.

The injured fishermen returned to the shore early on Saturday and all the four have been admitted to government hospital in Nagapattinam.

