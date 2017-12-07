25 Openings In A Day, Congress Looks To Revamp Social Media Team Month After Ramya Took Charge
Looking for an opportunity to work with a national political party? Your search might just a few clicks away.
On Tuesday, the Congress posted as many as 25 openings on its LinkedIn page, apparently for the first time the party has come up with so many openings for its social media team.
According a report in News18, the openings included analytics manager, account director, digital media planner, data analyst, animator, video editor and caricaturist. The party is also looking for people who can translate written and spoken material in Tamil, Malyalam, Telegu, Kannada and Gujarati.
The new move comes just a month after actor-turned-politician Divya Spandana, also known as Ramya, took over the Congress’ social media cell from Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda, son of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.
“There was a change in leadership and with it came a change in direction. It is not that anybody is to be blamed. We just didn’t have the kind of space we used to. It is natural for a new leader to do things in her own way,” a former member of Congress social media team told News18.
Ramya, however, said: “Yes, we are expanding the team…Within the AICC organization, people move around to work in different departments all the time, and we encourage this for holistic growth.
The Congress is aware of the fact the BJP has a strong presence on social media. It knows how the social media helped in BJP’s mammoth win in Uttar Pradesh this year.
In fact, last month the BJP unveiled plans to launch at least 5,000 WhatsApp groups for 'starters’ in Karnataka considering the 2018 assembly polls in the state, said the party's IT Cell.
The Congress, despite being a national party, is trailing behind the Aam Aadmi Party, while it’s nowhere near the BJP at the moment. On Twitter, while @BJP4India boasts of 5.43 million followers, @INCindia has only about 2 million followers. @AamAadmiParty has 3.3 million followers.
“We don’t intend to hog the space. It is a platform for us to engage, discuss and debate with diverse people. It cannot be about one voice, one opinion alone. We focus on the
message, not on the noise,” she said with a sense of confidence,” Ramya told News 18.
