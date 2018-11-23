2019 TVS Apache RTR 180: 5 Things To Know

The TVS Apache RTR series is known to be a sporty commuter for enthusiasts on a budget. While the previous-gen TVS Apache RTR 180 was impressive by itself, the Hosur-based bikemaker has upped the game by updating the MY2019 Apache RTR 180 with refreshed styling and a couple of new features. Here are five things you need to know about the updated bike.

Cosmetic changes

The overall silhouette of the updated Apache RTR 180 is the same as its predecessor’s. That said, for MY2019, it gets an all-black paint scheme with red graphics. Additionally, the TVS Apache RTR 180 retains its trademark racing stripes, though, in a shade of light grey in contrast to the red stripes seen on the outgoing model. Moreover, its well-sculpted tank, engine cowl, aggressive-looking LED DRLs and contrasting rim stickers add to its sporty design.

Features

The 2019 Apache RTR 180's highlights include some segment firsts like a premium Alcantara-like finish on the seat with red piping and a sleek crash guard with frame sliders. Furthermore, the bike also gets a revised white-backlit speedometer and forged bar-end weights.

ABS

The 2019 Apache RTR 180 continues to be the most affordable and the only bike in its segment to feature dual-channel ABS. To put things into perspective, in the 200cc segment, only the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V comes with dual-channel ABS, while the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and the Hero Xtreme 200R get a single-channel ABS unit. The KTM 200 Duke, on the other hand, doesn’t get one at all.

Engine & Underpinnings

Aside from the aforementioned updates, the bike remains the same as its predecessor. It continues to be powered by the same 177.4cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder carburetted engine that produces 16.62PS of power and 15.5Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed transmission. It retains the same underpinnings as the previous-gen RTR 180. The suspension setup includes conventional telescopic front forks and dual gas charged shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a 270mm petal disc brake up front and a 200mm petal disc at the rear. It rides on 17-inch front and rear alloy wheels shod with 90/90 and 110/80-section rubber, respectively.

Competition & Price