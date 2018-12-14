2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport Launched In India

The 2.0-litre diesel engine in SE and HSE variants now makes 179PS which is 30PS more than it does in the Pure variant

The 2.0-litre petrol engine continues to make 240PS/340Nm.

The petrol engine is available in SE, HSE and HSE Luxury variants only.

Land Rover has launched the updated Discovery Sport for MY-2019. It continues to be available in four variants: Pure, SE, HSE and HSE Luxury, which are priced from Rs 44.68 lakh to Rs 60.43 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

What's New?

Land Rover has introduced a more powerful iteration of the 2.0-litre diesel engine on the SE and HSE variants. It makes 179PS and 430Nm, which is 30PS/48Nm more than what it produces in the entry-level Pure variant.

The carmaker has also introduced the Dynamic Design Pack, which is available exclusively on HSE Luxury variant. It includes exterior updates like body styling kit, chrome tailpipe finisher, black pack with a black grille and black rear license plate plinth and Red 'Sport' badge.

It also gets an upgraded Touch Pro infotainment system.

Here is the official statement from the carmaker:

Press Release:

Discovery Sport 2.0 l Ingenium Diesel SE and HSE delivers enhanced power, improving the driving experience

The HSE Luxury variant now gets a Dynamic Design Pack and an upgraded Touch Pro infotainment system

11th December 2018, Mumbai: Jaguar Land Rover India, today announced the launch of the Model Year 2019 Discovery Sport - the adventurous and versatile SUV. Each derivative of the Model Year 2019 Discovery Sport is now furnished with fresh, exciting features that further enhance the vehicle's capability to offer the true spirit of adventure.

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL), said: “With the Model Year 2019 Discovery Sport, we now offer our customers an extensive range of derivatives and enhanced powertrain options that provide efficiency and an improved driving experience. It adds on the unique combination of versatility and distinctive design that has made the Discovery Sport one of the leading models in the Land Rover portfolio.”

The SE and HSE derivatives, powered by the 2.0 l Ingenium Diesel now get the more powerful 132 kW output, while the Pure variant continues to be powered by the 110 kW output powertrain.

The Dynamic Design Pack, available exclusively on HSE Luxury variant, includes significant exterior advancements like the Body Styling Kit, Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Black Pack with Unique Black Grille along with the unique Black Rear License Plate Plinth and Red 'Sport' badge. These upgraded attributes are further accompanied by the most upgraded Touch Pro upgrades that are similar to the Touch Pro Duo.

