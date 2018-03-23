The Website
23 March 2018

10 killed, 3 injured in tempo-truck collision in Uttar Pradesh

The victims were on their way to the Chauharjan Dham in the Raniganj area here when it met with the accident under the Fatenpur police station area.
Outlook Web Bureau
10 persons including nine women were killed in a collision between a tempo and truck on the Varanasi-Lucknow National Highway. Three others injured  were also injured, police said.

The victims were on their way to the Chauharjan Dham in the Raniganj area here when it met with the accident under the Fatenpur police station area, assistant superintendent of police (east) Rakesh Singh said.

While two women died on the spot, eight others were declared dead on reaching the district hospital, the ASP said, adding that the identity of the deceased, in the age group of 35 to 45 years, was not immediately known.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the death in the accident and extended an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to dependent of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those who are seriously injured.

The chief minister also directed the officials to ensure proper treatment to the injured, an official spokesperson said.

With PTI Inputs

Outlook Web Bureau Uttar Pradesh Accidents National

