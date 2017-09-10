The Website
10 Arrested In UP Over Misuse Of Aadhaar Operator Credentials

Outlook Web Bureau
Ten people were arrested in Uttar Pradesh today after Aadhaar-issuing authority UIDAI complained of misuse of operators' authentication credentials.

The arrests have been made by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UPSTF) in Kanpur and adjoining districts after investigation, said the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in a statement.

Those held were allegedly trying to dodge the UIDAI enrolment process by misusing the mandatory biometric login authentication, it added.

"This has been a clear violation of the provisions of the Section 34 of the Aadhaar Act, which provides penalty for impersonation at the time of enrolment," said the UIDAI.

However, it added that its enrolment and authentication are "robustly secure systems" that are able to detect on its own any such fraudulent or abnormal activity by any unscrupulous element.

"On detection of such illegal activities, the UIDAI takes necessary legal action against such elements and had filed the complaint, in this case with the UPSTF to lodge an FIR, which investigated and arrested this gang of 10 persons today," it stated.

(PTI)

