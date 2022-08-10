Uttar Pradesh To Soon Have Five International Airports

Air Asia India recently launched eight direct flights from Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh to some of the major destinations across the country - Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Goa.

There will be three flights to Delhi, two to Bengaluru while one flight each to Mumbai, Goa and Kolkata, according to reports.

While flights between Lucknow and Delhi, Bengaluru and Goa commenced from August 5, those between Lucknow and Mumbai and Kolkata will commence from September 1, this year.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has allotted 63 routes to Uttar Pradesh under the central government's UDAN scheme, which is likely to be increased to 108, said civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was present at the inauguration ceremony. He also said that the state will likely see five international airports. Besides new airports at Jewar and Ayodhya, new airports are being built at Chitrakoot, Moradabad, Aligarh, Azamgarh, and Shravasti. Most of these airports will also make it easy for travellers to explore some of the lesser known destinations.



