Keeping the patriotic spirit high, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is celebrating India’s 75th Independence Day with much fervor. As part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, starting August 12 to August 15, 2022, CSMIA welcomes all passengers to celebrate ‘Azadi ke Rang’ with meaningful activities and engagement programs to commemorate this auspicious day of our country. Passengers travelling through the airport during the celebration week will get to experience and enjoy different forms of Indian art.

CSMIA has collaborated with a Shark Tank fame young start-up called Rare Planet which sells hand-curated items made by Indian artisans, to celebrate this joyous occasion with all its passengers and personnel. Rare Planet aims to create financial independence for karigars (artisans) in India and make them truly 'Atma Nirbhar', which is the core message of this event at CSMIA. With nearly 10,000 karigars and its commitment to their welfare, the brand has now also become India’s Largest Airport Retailer in its Category–Arts & Souvenirs.

During this event, artists will paint in the style of the ancient folk art form of patachitra, which originates from the eastern Indian states of Odisha and West Bengal (and even parts of Bangladesh) on different mediums such as kulhads (clay cups), wooden trays, kettles and on canvas. These are sixth-generation artists who have continued preserving this art form. Passengers participating in the event can carry the artworks as a souvenir and also buy various other amazing hand-painted products made by these talented artisans.

Moreover, the airport has also lined up professional musicians who will perform patua music which is a cultural tradition of the Bengal patachitra form.

Passengers will get to experience these artforms at both Terminal 1 and 2 from 7am to 12pm, and from 4.30pm to 9.30pm on all four days.

As part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, CSMIA has hosted various events in the past, including workshops on Warli Art painting, social media campaigns, and more.