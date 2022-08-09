Tuesday, Aug 09, 2022
Everything You Need To Know About The Latest Guidelines For Tourist Visa Application For Myanmar

Currently, tourists can get entry if they show the documents mandated by the Ministry of Health.

According to the ministry, tourists are allowed to enter the nation only via a single visa entry Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Aug 2022 10:36 pm

If you have been hankering for a trip to Myanmar, it is advisable to check on the latest tourist visa updates before you pack your bags.

Keeping in mind the low rate of Covid-19 infection cases in the Southeast Asian country, Myanmar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has decided to make some changes in tourist visa applications. Tourists have to provide proof of full vaccination, a colour photo that is not more than three months old, and a passport whose validity does not expire in the next six months.

Under the new guidelines, if a visa applicant’s children are under the age of seven, they have to mention the name of the child and birth date in the minor section of the application form on the same passport.

According to the ministry, tourists are allowed to enter the nation only via single visa entry. If they wish to re-enter, they have to fill in an application for a new visa. Tourists are allowed to stay for a maximum of 28 days - the count starts the day they arrive in Myanmar.

Currently, tourists can get entry if they show the documents mandated by the Ministry of Health. And they will be allowed to enter Myanmar only via Yangon International Airport.

