Coco Gauff Crashes Out After Error-Filled Performance Against Elise Mertens

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Elise Mertens produced the biggest result of her China Open campaign by defeating third seed Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-3 in the Round of 16 in Beijing. The Belgian had lost all five of her previous meetings with Gauff but finally ended that run in convincing fashion, sealing victory in 78 minutes. Mertens broke Gauff eight times from 12 opportunities and faced just one break point herself. Gauff struggled badly with her serve and consistency, committing eight double faults and 34 unforced errors. The American also appeared short of energy after a draining few days surrounding online abuse following her previous-round match. Mertens advanced to her first China Open quarterfinal, where she will face six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek

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WTA Beijing gallery match pictures
Coco Gauff Vs Elise Mertens Open 2026 highlights Coco Gauff of the United States leaves the court after losing against Elise Mertens of Belgium in the fourth round of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
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Coco Gauff Vs Elise Mertens Open 2026
Elise Mertens of Belgium reacts after defeating Coco Gauff of the United States during the fourth round of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
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Elise Mertens action shots China Open
Elise Mertens of Belgium, right, is congratulated by Coco Gauff of the United States after the fourth round of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
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Coco Gauff Vs Elise Mertens Open 2026 highlights
Coco Gauff of the United States reacts during play against Elise Mertens of Belgium in the fourth round of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
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Elise Mertens first win against Coco Gauff
Elise Mertens of Belgium serves to Coco Gauff of the United States during the fourth round of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
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China Open 2026 Round of 16
Coco Gauff of the United States returns a ball to Elise Mertens of Belgium during the fourth round of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
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Elise Mertens WTA Beijing
Elise Mertens of Belgium returns a ball to Coco Gauff of the United States, during the fourth round of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
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Coco Gauff vs Elise Mertens head to head
Coco Gauff of the United States returns a ball to Elise Mertens of Belgium during the fourth round of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
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Coco Gauff Elise Mertens China Open
Elise Mertens of Belgium returns a ball to Coco Gauff of the United States during the fourth round of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/
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Coco Gauff vs Elise Mertens
Coco Gauff of the United States returns a ball to Elise Mertens of Belgium during the fourth round of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim

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