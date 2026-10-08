Coco Gauff Crashes Out After Error-Filled Performance Against Elise Mertens

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 8 October 2026 5:30 pm

Elise Mertens produced the biggest result of her China Open campaign by defeating third seed Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-3 in the Round of 16 in Beijing. The Belgian had lost all five of her previous meetings with Gauff but finally ended that run in convincing fashion, sealing victory in 78 minutes. Mertens broke Gauff eight times from 12 opportunities and faced just one break point herself. Gauff struggled badly with her serve and consistency, committing eight double faults and 34 unforced errors. The American also appeared short of energy after a draining few days surrounding online abuse following her previous-round match. Mertens advanced to her first China Open quarterfinal, where she will face six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek