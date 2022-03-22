Tuesday, Mar 22, 2022
Swiss Open 2022: Chinese Team Pulls Out Due To COVID-19 Cases, Injury To Players

China took the decision to withdraw from Swiss Open 2022 'citing concerns to the welfare and safety of all participants at the tournament'.

Swiss Open 2022 kicked off on Tuesday and will conclude on March 27. Twitter/@yonexswissopen

Updated: 22 Mar 2022 6:56 pm

The Chinese badminton team has pulled out of the Swiss Open Super 300 tournament which began on Tuesday due to multiple COVID-19 cases and injuries to its players, the game's governing body BWF said. (More Badminton News)

The Badminton World Federation also said that many players have withdrawn from the tournament after testing positive for the dreaded virus.

"Several players from a number of Member Associations tested positive on their pre-arrival test and arrival test and have been removed from the draw," BWF said in a statement.

"Chinese Badminton Association reported a few positive cases as well as some injuries to players in their team. 

"Citing concerns to the welfare and safety of all participants at the tournament, Team China have subsequently withdrawn all their players from the Swiss Open 2022."

China had also withdrawn from the Asia Badminton Team Championships in Malaysia in February due to COVID-19 cases.

Most of the top Indian players, including P V Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and K Srikanth, are playing in the tournament. 

World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen has, however, withdrawn from the tournament after feeling exhausted following back-to-back final appearances at the German Open and All England Championships.

Tags

Sports Badminton Chinese Badminton Association Asia Badminton Team Championships Lakshya Sen Swiss Open 2022 COVID-19 Badminton World Federation PV Sindhu Saina Nehwal K Srikanth Basel
