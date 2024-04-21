Sports

Stuttgart Open: Elena Rybakina Beats Iga Swiatek In Semi-Final - In Pics

Elena Rybakina defeated top-ranked Iga Swiatek 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 to reach the Porsche Grand Prix final and end Swiatek’s hopes of a third consecutive title on Saturday. Rybakina, the world No. 4, hit 10 aces and saved 11 of the 13 break points she faced to win the first semi-final at the clay-court tournament in 2 hours, 49 minutes. The victory over Swiatek is Rybakina's fourth win in six meetings. The Pole was bidding to become the first three-time champion in Stuttgart since Maria Sharapova from 2012-14. Rybakina will play Marta Kostyuk in Sunday’s final after the 27th-ranked Ukrainian defeated Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova 7-6 (2), 6-2 in the other semifinal.