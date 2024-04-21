Stuttgart Open: Elena Rybakina Beats Iga Swiatek In Semi-Final - In Pics

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina reacts after her victory against Poland's Iga Swiatek at the semi finals of the WTA Tour in Stuttgart, Germany.
Poland's Iga Swiatek tries to return the ball against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina during their semifinal match of the WTA Tour against, in Stuttgart, Germany.
Advertisement
Poland's Iga Swiatek reacts during her semifinal match of the WTA Tour against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina, in Stuttgart, Germany.
Advertisement
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in action during the women's singles semifinal match against Poland's Iga Swiatek at the WTA Tour in Stuttgart, Germany.
Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during the women's singles semifinal match against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina at the WTA Tour in Stuttgart, Germany.
Advertisement
Poland's Iga Swiatek during the women's singles semifinal match against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina at the WTA Tour in Stuttgart, Germany.
Advertisement
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina sits in her chair between games during the women's singles semifinal match against Poland's Iga Swiatek at the WTA Tour in Stuttgart, Germany.
Advertisement
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina during the women's singles semifinal match against Poland's Iga Swiatek at the WTA Tour in Stuttgart, Germany.
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in action during the women's singles semifinal match against Poland's Iga Swiatek at the WTA Tour in Stuttgart, Germany.
Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during the women's singles semifinal match against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina at the WTA Tour in Stuttgart, Germany.