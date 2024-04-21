Sports

Stuttgart Open: Elena Rybakina Beats Iga Swiatek In Semi-Final - In Pics

Elena Rybakina defeated top-ranked Iga Swiatek 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 to reach the Porsche Grand Prix final and end Swiatek’s hopes of a third consecutive title on Saturday. Rybakina, the world No. 4, hit 10 aces and saved 11 of the 13 break points she faced to win the first semi-final at the clay-court tournament in 2 hours, 49 minutes. The victory over Swiatek is Rybakina's fourth win in six meetings. The Pole was bidding to become the first three-time champion in Stuttgart since Maria Sharapova from 2012-14. Rybakina will play Marta Kostyuk in Sunday’s final after the 27th-ranked Ukrainian defeated Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova 7-6 (2), 6-2 in the other semifinal.

WTA Tour Photo: Marijan Murat/DPA via AP

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina reacts after her victory against Poland's Iga Swiatek at the semi finals of the WTA Tour in Stuttgart, Germany.

WTA Tour Photo: Marijan Murat/DPA via AP
Poland's Iga Swiatek tries to return the ball against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina during their semifinal match of the WTA Tour against, in Stuttgart, Germany.

WTA Tour Photo: Marijan Murat/DPA via AP
Poland's Iga Swiatek reacts during her semifinal match of the WTA Tour against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina, in Stuttgart, Germany.

WTA Tour Photo: Marijan Murat/DPA via AP
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in action during the women's singles semifinal match against Poland's Iga Swiatek at the WTA Tour in Stuttgart, Germany.

WTA Tour Photo: Marijan Murat/DPA via AP
Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during the women's singles semifinal match against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina at the WTA Tour in Stuttgart, Germany.

Iga Swiatek Photo: Marijan Murat/DPA via AP
Poland's Iga Swiatek during the women's singles semifinal match against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina at the WTA Tour in Stuttgart, Germany.

Elena Rybakina Photo: Marijan Murat/DPA via AP
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina sits in her chair between games during the women's singles semifinal match against Poland's Iga Swiatek at the WTA Tour in Stuttgart, Germany.

Elena Rybakina Photo: Marijan Murat/DPA via AP
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina during the women's singles semifinal match against Poland's Iga Swiatek at the WTA Tour in Stuttgart, Germany.

Elena Rybakina Photo: Marijan Murat/DPA via AP
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in action during the women's singles semifinal match against Poland's Iga Swiatek at the WTA Tour in Stuttgart, Germany.

Iga Swiatek Photo: Marijan Murat/DPA via AP
Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during the women's singles semifinal match against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina at the WTA Tour in Stuttgart, Germany.

