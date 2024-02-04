Scotland's Alec Hepburn, left, and Elliot Millar-Mills hold the Doddie Weir Cup as they celebrate with teammates their victory at the end of their Six Nations rugby union match against Wales at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff.
Six Nations: Scotland Edge Wales, England Beat Italy
Winger Duhan van der Merwe scored two tries as Scotland claimed a dramatic first win in Cardiff for 22 years after withstanding a remarkable fightback from Wales to seal a 27-26 victory on Saturday, February 3, 2024. Prop Pierre Schoeman also crossed for a try for the visitors who led 27-0 early in the second half and looked like racking up a record score against the Welsh before yellow cards for hooker George Turner and centre Sione Tuipulotu killed their momentum and the hosts scored 26 unanswered points, Reuters reported. Elsewhere, England recovered from a scruffy start and a 17-8 deficit to beat Italy 27-24 in their opening Six Nations game in Rome, ending a run of four successive opening round defeats in the championship.
Scotland's Finn Russell celebrates with the Doddie Weir Cup at the end of their Six Nations rugby union match against Wales at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff.
Wales players look dejected after their Six Nations rugby union match against Scotland at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff.
Scotland's Huw Jones, center, is tackled by Wales' Mason Grady, left, and Josh Adams during their Six Nations rugby union match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff.
Wales' Alex Mann scores their side's fourth try of the game during their Six Nations rugby union match against Scotland at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff.
Wales' Ioan Lloyd kicks a conversion during their Six Nations rugby union match against Scotland at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff.
Scotland's Duhan van der Merwe scores his side's third try of the game during their Six Nations rugby union match against Wales at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff.
Scotland's Finn Russell, center, is tackled by Wales' Josh Adams during their Six Nations rugby union match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff.
Wales' Josh Adams, center, is tackled by Scotland's Finn Russell, left, and Kyle Steyn during their Six Nations rugby union match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff.
Wales' Rio Dyer, left, and Scotland's Kyle Rowe attempt to claim the ball during their Six Nations rugby union match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff.