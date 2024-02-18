Sharath Srinivas and Vysakh Vijaykumar notched up stroke-filled unbeaten hundreds as Karnataka placed themselves in a prime position to push for an outright win against Chandigarh on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Group C match Hubli on Sunday. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

Wicketkeeper batter Srinivas (100, 160b, 11x4) and Vysakh (103, 141b, 10x4, 2x6) stitched together 198 runs for the sixth wicket stand as Karnataka declared their first innings at 563 for five.