Man Vs Machine: Rogue Robot Breaks Kid's Finger During Moscow Open Chess - WATCH

A viral video shared on social media shows the robot taking one of the boy's chess pieces. The boy then makes his own move, only to have his finger grabbed by the machine.

As the boy made his own move, the robot grabbed his finger. Screengrab: Twitter

Updated: 25 Jul 2022 1:21 am

The future is already here. Many iterations of man vs machine have already been played out in real life. But who would have imagined a chess-playing robot resorting to violence, apparently when it's unsettled by a seven-year-old. After all, chess is a peaceful game even if its moves and strategies reflect the principles of warfare. (More Sports News)

But this actually happened last week during the Moscow Open chess tournament. A case of AI going rogue!

"The robot broke the child's finger," Sergey Lazarev, Moscow Chess Federation President, told Tass news agency. "This is of course bad."

Watch what happened here:

The video shows the boy mkaing his own move only to have his finger grab the robot.

According to reports, four adults rushed to help the boy, who was eventually freed and finished the final days of the tournament in a cast.

Lazarev added that the machine had played many previous matches without incident.

Sergey Smagin, vice-president of the Russian Chess Federation, explaining what had happened told Baza that the robot appeared to pounce after it took one of the boy’s pieces. The boy, rather than waiting for the machine to complete its move, made a quick riposte.

"There are certain safety rules and the child, apparently, violated them. When he made his move, he did not realise he first had to wait." Smagin said.

