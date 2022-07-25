Man Vs Machine: Rogue Robot Breaks Kid's Finger During Moscow Open Chess - WATCH

The future is already here. Many iterations of man vs machine have already been played out in real life. But who would have imagined a chess-playing robot resorting to violence, apparently when it's unsettled by a seven-year-old. After all, chess is a peaceful game even if its moves and strategies reflect the principles of warfare. (More Sports News)

But this actually happened last week during the Moscow Open chess tournament. A case of AI going rogue!

"The robot broke the child's finger," Sergey Lazarev, Moscow Chess Federation President, told Tass news agency. "This is of course bad."

Watch what happened here:

All acquisition that advanced AI will destroy humanity is false. Not the powerful AI or breaching laws of robotics will destroy humanity, but engineers with both left hands :/



On video - a chess robot breaks a kid's finger at Moscow Chess Open today. pic.twitter.com/bIGIbHztar — Pavel Osadchuk 👨‍💻💤 (@xakpc) July 21, 2022

Jesus… A robot broke kid‘s finger at Chess Tournament in Moscow @elonmusk @MagnusCarlsen



There is no violence in chess, they said.



Come and play, they said. https://t.co/W7sgnxAFCi pic.twitter.com/OVBGCv2R9H — 🆁🆄🆂🆂🅸🅰🅽 🅼🅰🆁🅺🅴🆃 (@russian_market) July 21, 2022

The video shows the boy mkaing his own move only to have his finger grab the robot.

According to reports, four adults rushed to help the boy, who was eventually freed and finished the final days of the tournament in a cast.

Lazarev added that the machine had played many previous matches without incident.

Sergey Smagin, vice-president of the Russian Chess Federation, explaining what had happened told Baza that the robot appeared to pounce after it took one of the boy’s pieces. The boy, rather than waiting for the machine to complete its move, made a quick riposte.

"There are certain safety rules and the child, apparently, violated them. When he made his move, he did not realise he first had to wait." Smagin said.