Lucas Borba Of Brazil Wins The Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro Abajo - In Pics

Brazilian Lucas Borba produced a superb descent to win the 20th edition of Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo at the most extreme urban downhill MTB competition in front of 15,000 fans. - After finishing third in 2023, Borba delivered on his best classification time with an exciting, skilled descent as the last man on the downhill course to claim his first victory at Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo. - Borba crossed the finish line in a scorching time of 2m 18.674s to be crowned the new "King of the Port", denying local rider Felipe Agurto victory by just 0.181s while Loron rounded out the podium. The 2024 Red Bull Cerro Abajo series heads to the next stop in Guanajuato, Mexico, on March 23 before the season-ending race in Italy on October 20.