Live Streaming Of Australia Women Tour Of India Women 2022: When And Where To Watch India Women Vs Australia Women T20I Matches Live

The series will be a perfect opportunity for both teams to get a better understanding of their strengths and weaknesses as well as to gauge the tactics and gameplay of their counterparts.

The series is more than just attaining bragging rights, but also a much-needed opportunity to build up steam and momentum ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup next year. With both teams deemed as favourites to win the World Cup, the stakes have never been this high.

Both India and Australia’s women’s teams have had a successful year in international cricket, winning accolades in multi-nation events in 2022. India won the women’s Asia Cup 2022, for a record seventh time beating Sri Lanka comprehensively in the finals, while Australia was crowned the maiden winners of the Commonwealth Games Cricket in August this year. The Indian women’s team returns to action after a break of two months, riding on the success of their Asia Cup victory.

Expect to see stars like Harmanpreet Kaur, Alyssa Healy, and Smriti Mandhana take centrestage as they look to be in pristine form ahead of an exciting year for women’s cricket in 2023.

Here is the schedule for India women vs Australia women T20I series:

1. 1st T20I: December 9, DY Patil Stadium

2. 2nd T20I: December 11, DY Patil Stadium

3. 3rd T20I: December 14, Brabourne Stadium

4. 4th T20I: December 17, Brabourne Stadium

5. 5th T20I: December 20, Brabourne Stadium

Squads:



India Women:

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Sabbhineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Meghna Singh.

Australia Women:

Alyssa Healy (Captain), Beth Mooney, Kim Garth, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Nicola Carey, Annabel Sutherland, Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt.