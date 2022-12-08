Thursday, Dec 08, 2022
Live Streaming Of Australia Women Tour Of India Women 2022: When And Where To Watch India Women Vs Australia Women T20I Matches Live

Live Streaming Of Australia Women Tour Of India Women 2022: When And Where To Watch India Women Vs Australia Women T20I Matches Live

Catch the streaming details for the upcoming Australia Women Vs India Women five-match T20I Series starting December 9.

Harmanpreet Kaur and team will be gearing up for a tough Aussie challenge.
Harmanpreet Kaur and team will be gearing up for a tough Aussie challenge. BCCI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Dec 2022 3:22 pm

The 'Women in Blue', in their preparation for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup next year, face the current title-holders, Australia in a five-match T20I series which is to be held in Mumbai from the 9th of December to the 20th of December, 2022, LIVE & Exclusive on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar. (More Cricket News)

The series will be a perfect opportunity for both teams to get a better understanding of their strengths and weaknesses as well as to gauge the tactics and gameplay of their counterparts. 

The series is more than just attaining bragging rights, but also a much-needed opportunity to build up steam and momentum ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup next year. With both teams deemed as favourites to win the World Cup, the stakes have never been this high.

Both India and Australia’s women’s teams have had a successful year in international cricket, winning accolades in multi-nation events in 2022. India won the women’s Asia Cup 2022, for a record seventh time beating Sri Lanka comprehensively in the finals, while Australia was crowned the maiden winners of the Commonwealth Games Cricket in August this year. The Indian women’s team returns to action after a break of two months, riding on the success of their Asia Cup victory. 

Expect to see stars like Harmanpreet Kaur, Alyssa Healy, and Smriti Mandhana take centrestage as they look to be in pristine form ahead of an exciting year for women’s cricket in 2023.

When And Where To Watch India Women Vs Australia Women T20I Matches Live?
You can catch all the action from the Australia Women's tour of India (5-match T20I series) in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu from December 9th, 2022, 7 PM onwards, LIVE & Exclusive on the Star Sports Network. You can also stream the action on Disney+ Hotstar. Viewers and fans catch watch all the thrilling action from the T20I series with LIVE coverage aired in in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu exclusively on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

Here is the schedule for India women vs Australia women T20I series:

1. 1st T20I: December 9, DY Patil Stadium

2. 2nd T20I: December 11, DY Patil Stadium

3. 3rd T20I: December 14, Brabourne Stadium

4. 4th T20I: December 17, Brabourne Stadium

5. 5th T20I: December 20, Brabourne Stadium

Squads:

India Women:
Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Sabbhineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Meghna Singh.

Australia Women:
Alyssa Healy (Captain), Beth Mooney, Kim Garth, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Nicola Carey, Annabel Sutherland, Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt.

