India Vs England, 3rd Test: Why Were The Men In Blue Handed A Five Run Penalty?

What Does The Law Say?

This particular scenario falls under MCC's law 41.14.1, which, in turn, comes under Unfair Play section. It says, "It is unfair to cause deliberate or avoidable damage to the pitch. If the striker enters the protected area in playing or playing at the ball, he/she must move from it immediately thereafter.

"A batter will be deemed to be causing avoidable damage if either umpire considers that his/her presence on the pitch is without reasonable cause."

Furthermore, the law claims that the entire team - and not just one player - will receive a first and final warning. A second infringement, meanwhile, will result in a five-run penalty - as had transpired in Rajkot on Friday, February 16.