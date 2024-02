Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir is not in favour of over-hyping Yashasvi Jaiswal's double hundred in the second Test against England as he feels the natural game of youngsters like him is adversely affected by the increased burden of expectations. (More Cricket News)

India opener Jaiswal scored his maiden Test double hundred in the ongoing second Test in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, becoming the third-youngest Indian to achieve the feat.