Tuesday, Nov 28, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Illegal Football Betting: AC Milan Defender Alessandro Florenzi Under Investigation In Italy

Home Sports

Illegal Football Betting: AC Milan Defender Alessandro Florenzi Under Investigation In Italy

AC Milan's Alessandro Florenzi is being investigated by Turin prosecutors for allegedly using illegal websites to bet on games. Nicolo Zaniolo, a teammate of Florenzi, is also under investigation

File image of AC Milan's Alessandro Florenzi in action.
File image of AC Milan's Alessandro Florenzi in action. Instagram/@florenzi

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Nov 2023 11:09 am

AC Milan fullback Alessandro Florenzi became the latest Italian player placed under investigation by Turin prosecutors looking into footballers using illegal websites to bet on games, according to Italian media reports. Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali and Juventus’ Nicolò Fagioli were already banned for 10 and seven months, respectively, by the Italian soccer federation in the widening case. (More Football News)

Aston Villa’s Nicolo Zaniolo is also being investigated but has said he did not bet on games. Florenzi, who was a teammate of Zaniolo’s at Roma, had no immediate comment. He could be called in for questioning by prosecutors over the coming days, the LaPresse news agency reported. The soccer federation could also open an inquiry.

The 32-year-old Florenzi joined Milan last year with a contract through 2024-25. He played on the Italy team that won the European Championship in 2021. The club did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Advertisement

Tags

Sports Football AC Milan Alessandro Florenzi Nicolo Zaniolo Illegal Betting Aston Villa

Related stories

Italian Serie A 2023-24, Matchday 12 Wrap: AC Milan Again Waste Lead; Juventus Beat Cagliari To Go Top

UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Barcelona Suffer Shock Loss To Shakhtar Donetsk; AC Milan Beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 - In Pics

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

Visually told More

Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More