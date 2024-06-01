Football

UEFA Euro 2024: Dykes Blow For Scotland, Striker Out Of European Championship With Injury

While preparing for their upcoming friendly against Gibraltar, Dykes left the training pitch on a stretcher with an apparent knee injury

Scotland striker, Lyndon Dykes.
info_icon

Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes has been ruled out of Euro 2024 after picking up an injury in training on Friday. (More Football News)

While preparing for their upcoming friendly against Gibraltar, Dykes left the training pitch on a stretcher with an apparent knee injury.

On Saturday, Scotland confirmed that the 28-year-old will miss the tournament, though the injury has not been specified.

Dykes has scored nine goals for Scotland in 36 appearances, and played in all eight of their Euro 2024 qualifiers, scoring once.

Steve Clarke's side will begin the tournament against hosts Germany in the opening match on June 14.

