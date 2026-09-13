Manchester United Vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming, Premier League 2026-27: Preview, When And Where To Watch Derby

Manchester United enter the 199th derby looking to channel midweek European momentum into a stuttering domestic start
New manager Enzo Maresca brings an unbeaten Manchester City across town aiming to extend a 100% Premier League record
Old Trafford stages a high-stakes showdown where local bragging rights and early-season authority collide
The stage is set for Sunday night as Manchester United host their bitter rivals, Manchester City, at Old Trafford for what promises to be the 199th Manchester Derby.
Manchester United has had a mixed start to their 2026-27 campaign, losing 2-0 to newly promoted side Hull City. They rebounded from that loss to put 5 past Ipswich Town at home on matchday 2. Just when their fans thought that win had finally kickstarted their campaign, they were held to a 2-2 draw by Everton at Goodison Park. Michael Carrick’s side led twice on the evening but threw the lead away.
However, they will come into this game on the back of a win in midweek at home against Sabah FK in the Champions League, thumping the Azerbaijani club 4-0. Red Devils would hope to carry this momentum when they welcome their across-town rivals, Man City.
Legendary manager Pep Guardiola departed Manchester City after a glittering tenure, and the club appointed former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca to the dugout. While many expected a transitional period of struggle, the Citizens have started brightly and remain unbeaten under the Italian.
Despite a loss in the Community Shield, City have won all three Premier League games till now, though none of them were convincing. They won 2-1 at home against Bournemouth in the opening matchday thanks to late goals, before thumping Crystal Palace 4-1 at home, courtesy of a magical performance from Rayan Cherki. Erling Haaland’s header at home against Coventry City was enough to give them three points in matchweek 3.
Maresca’s side also kept their European credentials sharp with a 2–0 midweek win over Porto.
With bragging rights and early-season momentum on the line, the stakes could not be higher. In 198 previous meetings across all competitions, United lead the head-to-head with 81 wins to City’s 62, alongside 55 draws
All You Need To Know About Premier League 2026-27 Tie Between Manchester United and Manchester City
When And Where Will The Premier League 2026-27 Match Between Manchester United and Manchester City Take Place?
The EPL encounter between the Red Devils and the Citizens will take place on Sunday, September 13, at Old Trafford, Manchester, at 9 P.M. IST.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast The Premier League 2026-27 Match Between Manchester United And Manchester City?
The Manchester United vs Manchester City Derby match will be live telecast on Star Sports Select HD.
How Can Fans Watch Manchester United Vs Manchester City Premier League 2026-27 Online In India?
The Premier League 2026-27 game between the Red Devils and the Citizens will be streamed in India exclusively on the JioHotstar app and website.
Manchester United Vs Manchester City Predicted XIs
Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Senne Lammens (Goalkeeper), Noussair Mazraoui, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Diogo Dalot, Youri Tielemans, Kobbie Mainoo, Bryan Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes (Captain), Marcus Rashford, Matheus. Cunha
Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma (Goalkeeper), Josko Gvardiol, Marc Guehi, Rueben Dias (Captain), Matheus. Nunes, Elliot Anderson, Enzo Fernandez, Phil Foden, Rayan Cherki, Antoine. Semenyo, Erling Haaland