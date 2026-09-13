Manchester United Vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming, Premier League 2026-27: Preview, When And Where To Watch Derby

Despite a loss in the Community Shield, City have won all three Premier League games till now, though none of them were convincing. They won 2-1 at home against Bournemouth in the opening matchday thanks to late goals, before thumping Crystal Palace 4-1 at home, courtesy of a magical performance from Rayan Cherki. Erling Haaland’s header at home against Coventry City was enough to give them three points in matchweek 3.