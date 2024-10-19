Football

Manchester United 2-1 Brentford, EPL: Red Devils' Second-Half Fightback Eases Pressure On Ten Hag

Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund scored in quick succession as Manchester United overcame Ethan Pinnock's first-half strike to secure an important victory at Old Trafford

Rasmus Hojlund
United celebrate Rasmus Hojlund's winner
info_icon

Manchester United launched a second-half fightback to ease the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag with an important 2-1 victory over Brentford. (More Football News)

United needed two stoppage-time goals to beat the Bees on their last visit to Old Trafford in October 2023, and their powers of recovery were required again on Saturday.

Ethan Pinnock headed Brentford into the lead five minutes into first-half stoppage time, nodding Mikkel Damsgaard's corner home after Matthijs de Ligt was forced off temporarily due to a head injury.

However, two moments of individual class turned the game around in the second half.

Alejandro Garnacho levelled within two minutes of the restart when he volleyed in from Marcus Rashford's cross.

United upped the ante from there, and the pressure paid off shortly after the hour mark as Rasmus Hojlund latched onto Bruno Fernandes' backheel before coolly lobbing Mark Flekken.

Data Debrief: Brentford surrender another lead

Pinnock gave Brentford the lead with his eighth Premier League goal, while he also netted in successive games for the first time.

Since Brentford's first match in the competition in 2021-22, Gabriel Magalhaes (14) is the only defender to score more times in the English top flight.

However, United responded within 89 seconds of the restart, with Garnacho's goal the quickest netted after half-time in the Premier League by the Red Devils since October 2022 (Fred, 76 seconds against Tottenham).

After dropping the most points from winning positions in the Premier League last season (30), Brentford have already now dropped the most in the division after leading this term (11).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SL-A Vs HK, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024: Sri Lanka A Face Hong Kong In Al Amerat
  2. Indonesia Vs Thailand Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: INA To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  3. Test Cricket: List Of Lowest Targets Successfully Defended By India And Other Teams
  4. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 5 Highlights: Rohit Sharma And Co Suffer 8-Wicket Defeat, Trail Kiwis 1-0
  5. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: India Go Down Against New Zealand In Bengaluru, Trail By 0-1 In Series
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Arsenal Suffer Shock 0-2 Loss To Bournemouth - In Pics
  2. Lionel Messi's Impact: How Did He Lead Inter Miami To A Record-Breaking Victory In MLS History?
  3. English Premier League: Manchester United Pip Brentford 2-1 - In Pics
  4. Lionel Messi's Inter Miami To Compete In 2025 FIFA Club World Cup
  5. Serie A: Simone Inzaghi Expects Inter To Deliver Strong Performance Against Struggling Roma
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Stages Comeback To Defeat Carlos Alcaraz, Claims Inaugural Six Kings Slam Title
  2. 6 Kings Slam: Rafael Nadal Thanks Novak Djokovic For Pushing Him After Final Meeting
  3. 6 Kings Slam: Novak Djokovic Edges Out Rafael Nadal In Last Clash Between The Tennis Greats
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 6 Kings Slam Final
  5. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, 6 Kings Slam: When And Where To Watch Final Meeting Of Two Legends
Hockey News
  1. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  2. Australia Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs NZ Juniors
  3. India Vs Great Britain Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GBR Juniors
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Register Dominant 4-2 Win Against Japan
  5. Malaysia Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs NZ Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi: Blast Reported Outside CRPF School In Rohini; Probe Underway
  2. Maharashtra Elections 2024: Gauri Lankesh Murder Accused Shrikant Pangarkar Joins Shinde Sena
  3. Wayanad Bypolls: Who Is Navya Haridas, BJP’s Candidate Against Priyanka Gandhi?
  4. The Land Conflict Blot On Tata Projects
  5. The Spirit Of ‘Tajness’ That Saved Lives On 26/11
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. Did North Korea Send Troops To Russia? | US, UK, France Express Concern
  2. Drone Attacks, Prisoner Swap And Alleged North Korean Involvement | Latest On Russia-Ukraine War
  3. Elon Musk Pays $100 To Pennsylvania Voters For Signing Pro-Trump Petition
  4. Cuba Gets Some Power Back After Major Outage Leaves Millions In The Dark
  5. Middle East: Leaked Classified Documents Show Israel's Plan For Iran; Attacks Intensify On Gaza, Beirut
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 19, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  2. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Hosts Need To Defend 107 Before Bad Light Stops Play; IND - 46, 462; NZ - 402, 0/0
  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 20th To October 26th: Unlock The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Sarfaraz, Pant Deliver Goods Before India Collapse To Set Kiwis 107-Run Target
  5. Yahya Sinwar Death: Who Will Head Hamas Next? | The Possible Successors
  6. Canadian Border Cop Named In India's Terror List; Ottawa Minister's 'On Notice' Warning To Diplomats | Latest
  7. Bhutan Vs Thailand Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: BHU To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  8. Cuba Suffers Nationwide Blackout As Its Main Power Plant Fails