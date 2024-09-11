Liverpool Vs Nottingham Forest, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction

Arne Slot insists Liverpool still have a lot to prove despite winning all three of their opening Premier League fixtures ahead of welcoming Nottingham Forest to Anfield on Saturday. (More Football News)
The Dutchman is looking to become the first manager to keep four clean sheets in their first four league games at the helm, with the Reds the only side in the division yet to concede this term.
Liverpool's defensive improvements have been overshadowed by their fluidity in attack, which was evident in their impressive 3-0 win over Manchester United before the international break.
But Slot explained that not much needed tweaking to resolve the Reds' defensive rearguard that conceded 41 goals last year, acknowledging his side's good start means nothing just yet.
"I normally don't use the word 'proud' but what I think we did very well in all three games is, like I just mentioned, the work rate without the ball," Slot said.
"So, we try to press the opponent as high as we can but if they play through or over our press, I see everybody working really hard to make sure we don't need Alisson.
"I don't think that much difference. You are used to, if you followed Liverpool for a long time, them pressing really high. That's what we try to do now as well.
"Like I said, three games played, the first two with Ipswich and Brentford were difficult opponents. A good start, let that be clear, but still a lot to prove.”
Forest, meanwhile, will be looking to put an end to Liverpool's perfect start to the season to maintain their own unbeaten run in the top flight this term.
Nuno Espirito Santo had to settle for a point against former club Wolves last time out but will be able to unleash his late additions in the transfer window at Anfield.
James Ward-Prowse and Morato joined on the final day of the window, with the Forest head coach hopeful the pair can provide the rhythm that was missing last time out.
"First half the game was not in the rhythm - too much disruption," Nuno said.
"The rhythm of the game for both teams was lose possession, a disrupted game. One positive is we scored and the negative is we conceded so quickly.
"It changed in the second half, we were more dominant and we put Wolves against the ropes."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Liverpool – Diogo Jota
Jota has enjoyed his previous meetings with Forest, scoring six goals in five appearances against them in all competitions.
He has netted in all three of his games against the Tricky Trees for Liverpool (four goals), which is his longest scoring run against a single opponent in his English club career.
Nottingham Forest – Chris Wood
Wood has scored four of Nottingham Forest's last five Premier League goals, including two of their three so far this season.
However, Wood has never scored in 11 league appearances against Liverpool, only facing Chelsea (12) more times in the Premier League without scoring.
MATCH PREDICTION: LIVERPOOL WIN
Both sides come into the contest with an unbeaten Premier League record this campaign, but it is Liverpool who are expected to come out on top, winning 75.9% of Opta's data-led simulations.
The Reds are unbeaten in their last 25 home league games against Nottingham Forest (W20 D5), winning the last six in a row. Their last such defeat was in February 1969 under Bill Shankly (0-2).
Liverpool have won all three of their Premier League games under new manager Slot without conceding a single goal. No manager in the competition's history has kept a clean sheet in each of their first four matches in charge, while only six have won each of their first four, most recently Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea in 2018.
The hosts have only lost once in their last 24 Premier League matches that have immediately followed an international break (W18 D5), going down 4-1 at Manchester City in April 2023. When playing at Anfield in the league straight after an international break, Liverpool have not lost since September 2014 against Aston Villa (0-1).
But Forest are unbeaten in four Premier League matches (W2 D2), their longest such run under Nuno, while not since February 2023 have they enjoyed a longer unbeaten streak in the division (five games).
However, the Tricky Trees have lost their last three Premier League games against Liverpool, their longest run of league defeats against the Reds since a run of five between 1983 and 1985.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Liverpool – 75.9%
Draw – 14.3%
Nottingham Forest – 9.8%