Rishabh Pant: The T20 Cricket Star – Underachiever Or Just A Matter Of Time?

Pant’s golden period in the IPL was between 2017 and 2019. He was at his destructive best in this time-frame with a strike rate of above 160 in each of the three seasons. Pant scored a total of 1538 runs in 44 innings at an average of 38.4 and scoring rate of 168 in this period. He produced as many as 15 high impact performances with the bat which basically meant that Pant was making an impact with the bat every three innings during this period – that was a high consistency rate for an unconventional batter who took high risks and scored at a high pace. Pant scored a minimum of 35 runs at a rate of above 200 in seven innings and had a balls per boundary ratio of 4.1 in these three years.