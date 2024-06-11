Pakistan Vs Canada Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup: Babar Azam & Co Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

Here's what Saad Bin Zafar said after being inserted to bat first: "I would have bowled first as well. But we have seen teams have found it difficult chasing, so hopefully we can put the runs on the board. We have one change. We have been playing some good cricket and want to continue that consistency. We understand it is a must-win game for them and they are under pressure, put some runs on the board and put pressure on them."