Pakistan Vs Canada Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup: Babar Azam & Co Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss in their do-or-die clash against Canada and has opted to bowl first. (Follow Live| Scorecard)
Teams
Canada XI: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(w), Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar(c), Dillon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Junaid Siddiqui, Jeremy Gordon
Pakistan XI: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir
Here's what Babar Azam said after opting to bowl first: "We will have a bowl first. It is an early morning match and want to utilize the first six overs. We have one change - Saim Ayub is in. We have had a discussion and are focussed on today's game. We have a quick turnaround, we have no other option but to win this game. I have played against some of their bowlers."
Here's what Saad Bin Zafar said after being inserted to bat first: "I would have bowled first as well. But we have seen teams have found it difficult chasing, so hopefully we can put the runs on the board. We have one change. We have been playing some good cricket and want to continue that consistency. We understand it is a must-win game for them and they are under pressure, put some runs on the board and put pressure on them."