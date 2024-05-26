Cricket

IPL 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates Final Game Between KKR And SRH

Google Doodle on Sunday, May 26 celebrated the final game of the 2024 Indian Premier League that will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

Screengrab
Photo: Screengrab
info_icon

Google Doodle on Sunday, May 26 celebrated the final game of the 2024 Indian Premier League that will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The radiant and glowing doodle marked the final clash of one of the most exciting and lucrative tournaments of the calendar year. (More Cricket News)

It also added more specificity with a description that read, "This year's tournament has been brimming with excitement, and many are eager to see which team will be crowned champion."

It features a beautiful illustration of a 22-yard strip with wickets, bat and a ball presented in a way that also spells Google. Also, to add even more life to it, on either side of the strip are fans of KKR and SRH coloured in purple and orange, respectively.

Coming to the game, the high-flying, super confident Kolkata Knight Riders will look to assert dominance yet again against the ultra aggressive Sunrisers from Hyderabad. But, Pat Cummins’ men will be no pushovers, showing a lot of fight and spirit.

However, bowling performances from Shahbaz Ahmed and Abhishek Sharma in the Qualifier 2 will give SRH confidence on what could be a slightly slow, sluggish tract at Chepauk, playing against a quality Kolkata spin arsenal consisting Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy.

The road to the final gives KKR a massive boost and will look to surf on the momentum wave after their recent victory against the same opposition in the Qualifier 1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

