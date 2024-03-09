India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with teammates the wicket of England's Zak Crawley during the third day's play of the fifth Test in Dharamsala on March 9, 2024. Photo: PTI

India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with teammates the wicket of England's Zak Crawley during the third day's play of the fifth Test in Dharamsala on March 9, 2024. Photo: PTI