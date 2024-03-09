India Vs England, 5th Test, Day 2: England's Assistant Coach Jeetan Patel Goes All Praise For Ben Stokes' Magical Delivery To Rohit Sharma

"He's (Stokes) a freak. It was almost written in the stars that he was going to bowl a jaffa first up and get Rohit Sharma out who was on 100. We all know how we can round our attack out, especially in conditions like these where you've usually got two spinners, two seamers and then you want your third in Stokesy.

"It was nice to see him back at the crease but we've just got to be careful we don't push him too far, it's still early days for him. I'm sure he'll rest up tonight, get some ice on it and see where it fronts tomorrow," said the former New Zealand spinner.

The dressing room too was amazed at Stokes when he came on to bowl the second over after lunch.