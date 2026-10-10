Arunachal Pradesh Set To Forfeit Ranji Trophy Opener Amid Legal Tussle, Players Appeal To BCCI For Help

Arunachal Pradesh risk forfeiting their Ranji Trophy opener against Nagaland amid an ACA dispute
The impasse threatens players’ careers, match practice and livelihoods
Players plan to appeal to the BCCI for urgent intervention
Arunachal Pradesh are likely to forfeit their Ranji Trophy Plate group opener against Nagaland on Sunday as a legal dispute between two factions of the Arunachal Cricket Association (ACA) continues to disrupt cricketing operations in the state.
According to Sportstar, Nagaland have already reached Ahmedabad for the fixture at the Narendra Modi Stadium, while Arunachal's players remain uncertain about their participation. The dispute has stalled team selection and preparations, with the state potentially facing suspension for the remainder of the season if it forfeits the match.
The crisis has already affected junior cricket, with Arunachal unable to field an Under-19 team for their Vinoo Mankad Trophy opener against Sikkim on Thursday.
Former Arunachal captain Kamsha Yangfo told Sportstar that missing the season could seriously affect players' careers.
“We do not know much about the legalities of the matter, but if we cannot play this season, a lot of careers will be affected,” Yangfo said.
Fast-bowling all-rounder Mibom Mosu, a former trainee at the MRF Pace Foundation, also expressed concern about the financial consequences. Mosu relies on cricket for his livelihood and said missing the season would leave him struggling to meet his expenses.
“I live in rented accommodation in Itanagar, and all my earnings come from cricket. I do not have a job. I have to pay for accommodation, gym membership, travel and other living expenses. If I do not play this season, I do not know how I will manage financially or what my future will look like,” he told Sportstar.
Legal Dispute Leaves BCCI In A Bind
Six district cricket associations have alleged irregularities in the ACA executive elections and demanded fresh elections. The matter is pending before the Gauhati High Court's Itanagar Bench.
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia previously told Sportstar that a stay order concerning the association's functioning had prevented team selection and preparations.
“Because of the internal bickering between the two factions, there is litigation and a stay order regarding the functioning of the association. As a result, nobody could take up the matter of team selection or preparation,” Saikia said.
Under the BCCI's playing conditions, a team that refuses to play can forfeit the match, handing its opponent a walkover and the associated points.
Players Appeal For BCCI Intervention
Arunachal's cricketers are considering writing to the BCCI for urgent intervention. Left-arm fast bowler Yorjum Sera told Sportstar that financial constraints made it difficult for players to travel to meet officials, prompting them to consider an email appeal and a press briefing.
Sera said some players had borrowed money to cover coaching and practice expenses, adding to the pressure created by the uncertainty.
Dado Tachung, who captained Arunachal in the Under-23 CK Nayudu Trophy last year and featured in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, also urged the board to find a solution.
“We just want the BCCI to intervene and allow us to play. As cricketers, all we have is hope, and if we can’t play this season, I really don’t know what awaits us,” Tachung told Sportstar.
If Arunachal fail to take the field on Sunday, Nagaland will receive a walkover.