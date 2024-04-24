“As we celebrate this achievement of 100% placements for our MBA 2022-24 batch, I am proud to attribute this success to the unwavering dedication of our Centre of Talent Development and the exceptional efforts of our Corporate Relations team. This year was indeed quite tough due to not so favourable headwinds, Woxsen University remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing talent and forging meaningful connections with industry partners. This is a testament to our faculty’s relentless pursuit of excellence and our students' preparedness to thrive in dynamic and challenging environments,” said Mr. Vishal Khurma, Chief Executive Officer, Woxsen University.