Women's Blouses? Triyah Is Redefining The Category! 

Blouses are essential in India. However, if you ask a lady, it is a pain to get one made to their size. The varying sizes custom to each lady makes the blouse market a highly fragmented one, predominantly dominated by tailors & small tailoring shops. Lack of elegant designs, delayed deliveries that often roll into months & bad fitting characterize the blouse industry in India, to say the least.

Today, blouses are not just ethnic outfits. Women want to pair these with Indo-Western ensembles, such as lehengas, or simply shirts in easy-to-wear fabrics like knits. They want to use one product in multiple ways & share them between friends.

Enter Triyah. The brand is led by mother & son duo, Tanuja & Aditya and it is trying to solve this challenge & more. In its essence, an e-commerce enterprise, the brand has developed a sustainable solution to this problem that most urban women face. Ready-to-wear blouses with wide size choices with adequate margins in swanky, chique & elegant designs are their magic mantra in a line. What's more, they are churning out blouses on an industrial scale.

While most of the large major fashion houses have traditionally focused on more significant products categories, the humble Indian blouse has been ignored. One of the many reasons behind this is that it takes highly skilled tailors to build each blouse, often taking up to a day to manufacture a single piece. In comparison, products such as men's shirts can be spurned out in their dozens in a line system of manufacturing every hour. The lack of tailors, a niche market with high returns & customizations, has kept most enterprises abay.

At Triyah, the team has developed proprietary processes & styles that offer excellent design aesthetics while not compromising quality without denting the wallet. An eye for detail, streamlined manufacturing processes & a vision to build the category into a mainstream segment providing a solution to women all over the country is making this brand turn heads & scale & why not? The age of indo-western wear has indeed dawned upon us & it is initiatives like these that are carrying forward our legacy with a twist.

