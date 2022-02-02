Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Women's Blouses? Triyah Is Redefining The Category! 

At Triyah, the team has developed proprietary processes & styles that offer excellent design aesthetics while not compromising quality without denting the wallet.

Women's Blouses? Triyah Is Redefining The Category! 
Triyah, Collection of blouses for women

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Feb 2022 3:52 pm

Blouses are essential in India. However, if you ask a lady, it is a pain to get one made to their size. The varying sizes custom to each lady makes the blouse market a highly fragmented one, predominantly dominated by tailors & small tailoring shops. Lack of elegant designs, delayed deliveries that often roll into months & bad fitting characterize the blouse industry in India, to say the least. 

Today, blouses are not just ethnic outfits. Women want to pair these with Indo-Western ensembles, such as lehengas, or simply shirts in easy-to-wear fabrics like knits. They want to use one product in multiple ways & share them between friends. 

Enter Triyah. The brand is led by mother & son duo, Tanuja & Aditya and it is trying to solve this challenge & more. In its essence, an e-commerce enterprise, the brand has developed a sustainable solution to this problem that most urban women face. Ready-to-wear blouses with wide size choices with adequate margins in swanky, chique & elegant designs are their magic mantra in a line. What's more, they are churning out blouses on an industrial scale. 

While most of the large major fashion houses have traditionally focused on more significant products categories, the humble Indian blouse has been ignored. One of the many reasons behind this is that it takes highly skilled tailors to build each blouse, often taking up to a day to manufacture a single piece. In comparison, products such as men's shirts can be spurned out in their dozens in a line system of manufacturing every hour. The lack of tailors, a niche market with high returns & customizations, has kept most enterprises abay. 

At Triyah, the team has developed proprietary processes & styles that offer excellent design aesthetics while not compromising quality without denting the wallet. An eye for detail, streamlined manufacturing processes & a vision to build the category into a mainstream segment providing a solution to women all over the country is making this brand turn heads & scale & why not? The age of indo-western wear has indeed dawned upon us & it is initiatives like these that are carrying forward our legacy with a twist.
 

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Outlook Spotlight

Rromeo Discloses The Secret Behind A Stunning Super Hit Romantic Song, Tera Fitoor

Rromeo Discloses The Secret Behind A Stunning Super Hit Romantic Song, Tera Fitoor

Mainak Dhar’s New Launch Is All About Leadership And Mentoring

Playing New-Age Politics In Socialist Space, Anardeen Khan Shows He’s Got Skills

Enter Limoverse, A Metaverse Everyone Can Benefit From

Talented Industrialist And Businessman, Prodip Kumar Datta, Is Taking Giant Strides Across The Business Sector

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A bloodied bull is pinned down by a man on the street during the running of the bulls to celebrate the feast of the virgin of Candelaria in Tlacotalpan, Veracruz state, México,

Running Of The Bulls: Bloody Glimpses Of A Mexican Feast

Actress Mouni Roy being showered with yellow flowers from family and friends at the ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Shares Gorgeous Photos From Her Haldi Celebrations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, center, shows annual federal budget for the year 2022-23, with her team before leaving finance ministry for the parliament house to present it, in New Delhi.

Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Economic Blueprint Amid Pandemic Pangs

A pilgrim prays after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day, third and the most auspicious date of bathing day during the annual month long Hindu religious fair

Indians Celebrate 'Mauni Amavasya' By Taking Dips In the Holy 'Sangam' In Prayagraj

View of Franco da Rocha, flooded after heavy rains, in Sao Paulo state, Brazil.

Brazil Floods: Landslides And Heavy Rains Cause Dozens OF Deaths