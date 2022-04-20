With Over 6.6 Million Subscribers Trending Youtube Channel Sevengers Is Creating A Storm On Internet

The phenomenal 6.6 million subscribers on YouTube define the popularity and fame of the trending channel Sevengers who constantly appears on the trending page of YouTube every day.

Sevengers is currently the mega-hit channel famous for its realistic videos and subtle comedy marking its presence on the Internet with a boom. Hitting 6.6 million subscribers in just one and a half year is a big thing indeed. The team Sevengers is creative and multi-talented winning the hearts of millions through the rocking performances and absolute comic sense.

YouTube is a platform for many talents showcasing their creativity to the world. Sevengers is amongst the top trending YouTube channel whose content is liked by every person all over India and has spread its wings internationally as well.

Recently, one of the videos “Electra Man” raised the bar on the Internet trending to the number one position, and the most-popular media publication, AAJ TAK has acknowledged them on its portal.

Sevengers is a team of 5 creative brains whose main aim is to spread happiness and joy amongst the people. “In this stressful life and tough times, people are already facing many challenges and difficulties. The main aim of team Sevengers is to bring smiles on the faces at least for a few moments and let the people forget their worries and tensions”, says Sevengers leader Mohd Asif aka Master Ji and Nadeem aka Bunny.

Started their YouTube journey in January 2021, the Team Sevengers is constantly entertaining people for the past one and half years. They create short videos which are liked by the people. The video presentation is very creatively handled and is absolutely in a very positive way. There is NO use of abusive language or hash words in the videos thus; they can be seen along with all the family members together. The channel has viewers of all ages from kids to adults and has many international fans too.

Mohd Asif aka Master Ji and Nadeem aka Bunny is the pillar of Sevengers while Artist Arshad, Prince Kashif, and Shahrukh entertain people with their wonderful performances in the video.

Representing the common man scenarios that anyone can relate to is the main USP of the team Sevengers. After watching the videos every person, rich or middle-class can relate to them and a smile can gently appear on their face. The creators thus achieve their target of spreading happiness on the faces. The YouTube channel comprises whopping 6.6 million subscribers and about 4.6 billion channel views. There are about 120+ such videos that has crossed the mark of crore views making the channel the most popular and most viewed in this entertainment world.

Sevengers is presently at the peak of popularity. The members are planning to start working on a web series very shortly. The story of the series is penned by the members themselves, and they are soon starting shooting for the same.

Salute to the creativity of the video creators and three cheers for the huge success today & forever.




