Win A Bentley In The Massive 1xbet World Cup Promotion!

World-famous bookmaker 1xBet has, of course, approached such an event with special responsibility and prepared a spectacular World Cup promotion for football fans.

Updated: 09 Dec 2022 3:40 pm

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is a truly unique event. For the first time, the tournament will be held in November-December, making it even more enthralling. How will players and coaches adapt to unusual conditions (especially in terms of climate), and will they be able to show their best football?

World-famous bookmaker 1xBet has, of course, approached such an event with special responsibility and prepared a spectacular World Cup promotion for football fans. In it, more than 2500 winners will receive prizes, and the main lucky winner will take away a luxury car - a 2022 Bentley Bentayga Speed!

To participate in the promotion, simply:

  1. Log in or register on 1xBet.
  2. Agree to participate in bonus promotions in your account on the website or in the application.
  3. Place bets of 2 USD or more at odds of 1.6 or higher on World Cup matches and collect promotional tickets.
  4. Use tickets to open the Ballon d'Or on the promo page and get bonuses!

In addition to the opportunity to profit from their bets and celebrate success with their favourites, the player also receives a guaranteed gift. Each opening of the Ballon d'Or gives one of the following prizes:

  • From 50 to 5000 bonus points for new bets and wins;
  • A free bet in the amount of 10 dollars;
  • A cash prize in the amount of 10 to 100 dollars;
  • From 1 to 10 tickets to participate in the drawing of super prizes.

What prizes will be drawn? Their value will depend on the level the player achieves. The more tickets they collect, the better gift they can win. The prize pool includes laptops, tablets, headphones and smartphones from Samsung and Apple, as well as a 2022 Bentley Bentayga Speed ​​car!

With the 1xBet promotion, the World Cup is even more thrilling because it can become victorious not only for the titleholder but also for you. Participate in promos, enjoy the highest-level football and win top prizes!

