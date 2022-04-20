Why Trimacare is deemed the best Prenatal Vitamin for Indian pregnant women

Pregnancy is a beautiful journey, but nutrition deficiency is becoming one of the biggest stumbling blocks when it comes to having a healthy outcome. A second-time pregnant Indian mom, Smriti Sharma, from Gurgaon, did everything right in her first pregnancy – from having Iron, Folate & Calcium supplements to doing prenatal yoga & eating nutritious meals. However, in the third trimester, she developed complications. Even though she maintained her diet well, the demands of micro-nutrients increase exponentially during pregnancy. Did you know

• 1 in 2 women do not take the required daily allowances of micro-nutrients in their diet?

• A typical Indian diet is carbohydrate-rich but micro-nutrient deficient?

• Micro-nutrient deficiency increases the chances of low birth weight, pre-term birth and IUGR babies?

• MMN or Multi Micro-nutrient supplementation improves childhood survival, growth, body composition, blood pressure, respiratory and cognitive outcomes?

Indian pregnant women eat sufficient food but are still undernourished. A typical Indian meal is calorie-dense but nutrient-deficient, which brings a gap in the required & consumed nutrition in pregnant women. Prenatal vitamins bridge this nutrition gap. But most of the supplements available in the market provide only 3 out of the 19 nutrients recommended by ICMR for Indian pregnant mothers. Likewise, international prenatal supplements, too, are not designed as per the requirements of Indian pregnant women & are also heavy on the pocket.

Top gynaecologists in India are recommending TrimacareTM to their pregnant patients

Leading Indian gynaecologists are now recommending TrimacareTM to their pregnant patients. Why? It’s a simple, five-factor reason:

1. TrimacareTM offers trimester-wise care for specific needs of mother & the baby during each trimester.

2. TrimacareTM is specially formulated for the needs of Indian pregnant mothers, unlike generic and international prenatal pills that are not designed for the actual needs of an Indian pregnant woman.

3. TrimacareTM includes a one-pill-a-day solution rich in more than 20 essential nutrients that are required and good for the mother & the baby.

4. TrimacareTM is formulated under the guidance of top doctors, nutritionists, & pharmacologists as per the Multi-Micronutrient Model suggested by ICMR & WHO.

5. TrimacareTM is equally good for the mother & the baby, ensuring solution for adverse symptoms & diseases for the mother & supporting proper growth of the baby.

Are you still having the same prenatal pills during your entire pregnancy?

If you answered yes, you might be depriving yourself & your baby of many essential nutrients that are required during a specific trimester.

As the baby develops through different trimesters & develops complex organ systems & cognition, the mother’s body also experiences transformation & needs customized nutrition. Hence, the prenatal supplements that worked for you in the first trimester might not be enough for your entire course of pregnancy.

TrimacareTM is world’s only prenatal supplement that provides trimester-wise care (Pat. Pend.). The unique 3-stage course including products – TrimacareTM 1, TrimacareTM 2, & TrimacareTM 3, support dynamic nutrient requirements in pregnancy & aid in the optimal development of the baby. The formulation also takes care of pregnancy symptoms during different trimesters – the Anti-Emetic blend & Vitamin B6 in TrimacareTM 1 prevents nausea & morning sickness, while the bowel regulator in TrimacareTM 3 prevents constipation.

Why are Indian pregnant mothers not opting for international prenatal supplementation anymore?

Costly prenatal pills are not necessarily the right prenatal pills.

International prenatal supplements are not designed as per the diet, genetics, climate & lifestyle of Indian pregnant women. Whereas TrimacareTM focuses on the specific nutritional needs of Indian women. As per Surbhi Gupta, Director, PlusPlus Lifesciences, “A lot of research behind creating TrimacareTM has been my own personal experience of pregnancy. TrimacareTM prenatal pills are specially designed keeping in mind the nutritional requirements of Indian pregnant mothers. Its components are based on ICMR & WHO guidelines”.

The folate present in TrimacareTM is L-Methyl Folate, which is 7 times more bioavailable form of folic acid. L-Methyl Folate is absorbable even by people with MTHFR Gene mutation, a widespread gene mutation in India that hampers absorption & utilization of folic acid. This attention to detail & the focus on Indian pregnant mothers make TrimacareTM a trusted and recommended prenatal supplement.

Multiple prenatal pills vs single pill with 20+ essential nutrients – which is better for Indian pregnancy?

As 20+ essential micronutrients are present in a single TrimacareTM prenatal tablet, pregnant ladies no longer need to consume multiple prenatal vitamins. Along with Iron, Folate, & Calcium, TrimacareTM prenatal pills contain more than 20 essential nutrients including Iodine, Zinc, Magnesium, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Vitamin C, Vitamin K, & Omega 3s.

TrimacareTM follows the Multi-Micronutrient (MMN) Model suggested by ICMR & WHO, which is essential not just for a healthy pregnancy, but also reduces complications such as Intra Uterine Growth Retardation (IUGR), ADHD, pre-term birth, low-birth weight & still birth in babies. According to Sameer Agarwal, Director, PlusPlus Lifesciences, “We’ve designed TrimacareTM keeping in mind that micronutrients such as minerals & nutrients are required in small amount, but they are essential for the normal development of the baby and a healthy pregnancy. And Indian pregnant mothers deserve the kind of prenatal care that is specifically created for their bodies.”

Designed for Indian pregnant women, trimester-wise care, 20+ nutrients in a single pill, formulated & recommended by doctors, good for mother, good for baby - TrimacareTM has left no stones unturned to ensure your choice of the right prenatal pill is clear and easy.

