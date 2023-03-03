Where To Watch 'Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre' Online Free - Is Jason Statham's Movie Streaming on HBO Max Or Netflix

Jason Statham’s Movie! Here are options for downloading or watching Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated Jason Statham’s action movie at home. Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre 2023 available to stream? Is watching Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.

The long, long, long wait for Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre is finally over! Since the latest Guy Ritchie movie was announced in 2021, fans have been waiting for a release date, and it’s here, at last, ready to see the light of the big screen this March. The plot of this spy film follows an elite spy and contractor Orson Fortune who set outs on a globe-trotting mission with his undercover operatives to stop a powerful arms dealer from getting his hands on a dangerous weapon.

The spy action comedy joins the long list of dark and quirky films from the British filmmaker’s portfolio. He also wrote the script along with Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies, the team that also brought us The Gentlemen and Wrath of Man. It’s the fifth movie collaboration between Jason Statham and Ritchie. Statham leads the cast for Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre and last worked with Ritchie on Wrath of Man in 2021. Both Atkinson and Statham also serve as producers of the film. Besides Statham, the action comedy also stars Josh Hartnett, Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone, and Hugh Grant, in major roles.

As the much-awaited spy movie arrives in theaters, after what seemed like a never-ending wait, find out how you can watch Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, and when and where you can watch it.

When Does the Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre Movie Come Out? (release date)

After a year of back and forth with the release date, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre is finally premiering in theaters across the United States, on March 3, 2023. So, don’t miss it!

Where to Watch Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre:

As of now, the only way to watch Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre is to head out to a theater when it releases on Friday, Feb. 24. You can find a local showing on Fandango. Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or buy on digital platforms like Vudu, Amazon, Apple and YouTube, or become available to stream on Peacock.

This film released on March 3, 2023 and received an average rating with a 7.8 IMDb vote.

As mentioned above, the dark fantasy is only released theatrically as of now. So, people who wish to watch the movie free of cost will have to wait for its release on a platform that offers a free trial. However, we encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume online and refrain from using illegal means.

Is Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre Streaming on Netflix?

No, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre will not be available on Netflix — at least not anytime soon, since it will be heading straight to Peacock after its theatrical release. In the meantime, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available on the NBCUniversal-owned streaming platform.

Is Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre Streaming on HBO Max?

No, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre will not be on HBO Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. While the company previously released its movies on HBO Max and in theaters on the same day, they have since stopped and have implemented a 45-day window between the theatrical release and streaming release.

Is Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre Streaming on Peacock?

NO! Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre is not currently available to stream online, though it will eventually be released on Peacock.

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre distributor Universal Pictures cut a deal with Peacock in 2021 to have all of its movies come to the streaming service within four months of their theatrical debuts. This would put Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre's streaming debut sometime before June 24.

Is Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre on Hulu?

We hate to break it to you that ‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre’ is not available for streaming on Hulu. But don’t let it stop you from checking out other animal attack movies on the streamer like ‘The Requin‘ and ‘Maneater.’

Is Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers might be disappointed because ‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre’ is not a part of the streaming giant’s library. Alternatively, you have the option to turn to similar films using your subscription, including ‘Bear With Us,’ ‘Beast,’ and ‘Jungle Run.’

Is Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre Streaming Online?

Followed by its theatrical debut, the action flick will also get a streaming release on Prime Video in the UK on April 7. Unfortunately, there is no news yet on the streaming release of Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre in the US. The fact that the movie got a theatrical release is a huge step forward from the limbo that it’s been in for over a year. So watch this space for the latest news on the streaming release of Operation Fortune, and its availability on VOD and digital.

What Is Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre About?

Operation Fortune follows an elite agent, Orson Fortune who is recruited by the International Intelligence Agency, Five Eyes. His mission is to stop the billionaire weapons dealer, Greg Simmonds from trading in a deadly weapon that could destroy the world order. So, Fortune recruits a popular movie star as bait for Simmonds and sets out with his team of undercover agents on a globe-trotting, action-packed mission. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. With a bunch of crazy operatives in tow, an even crazier billionaire, and a loose cannon of a celebrity, Fortune’s operation could go either way. And that’s what we look forward to seeing.

‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre’ Review:

Hugh Grant, Josh Hartnett and Bugzy Malone also appear in the film, which follows a mercenary secret agent on his latest mission.

It’s pretty easy to tell that Guy Ritchie’s new action comedy has been sitting on the shelf for a while. After all, its villains include Ukrainian gangsters. Not that there aren’t still gangsters in Ukraine, but let’s just say the timing isn’t ideal.

The film’s title provides a hint of its dumbness. Sure, the use of a French phrase is impressive. But the “Fortune” in Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre doesn’t refer to the name of the mission, but rather the leading character, a mercenary secret agent named Orson Fortune, played by Jason Statham. It could have been worse. If he were still playing his character from Crank, the film would have been called Operation Chev Chelios.

If this seems like a digression, it’s because there’s not a lot to say about this effort for which the word “derivative” must have been invented. The story involves the theft of a deadly, world-threatening weapon called “The MacGuffin” (I kid), which Fortune has been hired to retrieve by a constipated-looking British operative (Cary Elwes) and his even more constipated-looking superior (Eddie Marsan, deserving better).

To fulfill his mission, which requires lots and lots of international travel — the locations are helpfully identified via onscreen graphics apparently designed for the geography-challenged, such as “London, England” — Fortune recruits a team consisting of technology expert Sarah Fidel (Aubrey Plaza) and, well, something expert JJ Davies (rapper Bugzy Malone, who also appeared in Ritchie’s The Gentlemen).

The trio set out on their mission, which involves a lot of flights on luxurious private jets stocked with ultra-expensive bottles of wine provided because Fortune apparently suffers from claustrophobia, which is about as character-defining as the film gets. To find the weapon, they must insinuate themselves with an uber-wealthy arms dealer, Greg Simmonds, played by Hugh Grant, sporting a cockney accent and oversized tinted glasses that Irving “Swifty” Lazar would have deemed too gaudy. To that end, they enlist the services of a Hollywood action movie star (Josh Hartnett, embracing the trend of thespian self-mockery) of whom Simmonds is a huge fan.

The frequent globe-trotting is interrupted by numerous car chases, gun fights and hand-to-hand combat scenes demonstrating that Statham still has the martial arts skills to easily dispatch any stunt doubles who cross his path. As usual, neither he nor his character seems to take pleasure in their work, his range of emotions ranging from controlled irritation to outright annoyance. Even when drinking that fine wine, Fortune acts like he’d rather be anywhere else. James Bond, he’s not, unless you count Timothy Dalton’s interpretation of the role.

And Bond seems to be what Ritchie is going for with this overly convoluted, barely comprehensible spy thriller that fails to generate any excitement in its action scenes and becomes too talky by far. Some of the dialogue is fun, especially as delivered by Plaza, who amusingly always seems to be commenting on the outlandish proceedings even while taking part in them. And now that Grant’s pretty boy handsomeness has matured with age, he’s eagerly leaning into the character actor stage of his career. Chewing the scenery with gusto, he gives the film a jolt of comic energy whenever he’s onscreen.

Ritchie, who also co-wrote the script with Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies, directs in a more straightforward fashion than usual, largely forgoing the sort of heavily stylized visual and editing overkill that can become migraine-inducing. His sense of humor hasn’t gotten any more sophisticated, however, judging by the scene in which Fortune becomes distracted during a caper by a television showing the scene from Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid featuring “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head.” Aiming for irony, it just makes you wish you were watching that film instead.

Exhibiting unearned self-confidence, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre concludes with an obvious set-up for a sequel that’s unlikely to ever come.

