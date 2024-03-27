The last film, Godzilla vs. Kong did quite well financially, despite the fact that it was released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max, something that is not normally done. Making a new film that is even more thrilling than a Godzilla vs. Kong fight is a difficult task, but the film attempts to do this by presenting a pink Godzilla and a Kong wearing a mechanical glove. Everyone is curious as to whether this new monster movie will be released simultaneously on streaming services and in cinemas. Find out where and when to watch Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire by reading on.