The monsters from the popular blockbuster series, Godzilla and Kong, are making a reappearance in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Together, they take on a brand-new monster that the Monsterverse has never seen before in this film. This new film is being directed by Adam Wingard, the man behind the previous Godzilla and Kong films. Kong and Godzilla are not at odds with one another this time. Instead, they must contend with The Skar King, a new foe who seeks to establish a "New Empire" that would be disastrous for Earth.
The last film, Godzilla vs. Kong did quite well financially, despite the fact that it was released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max, something that is not normally done. Making a new film that is even more thrilling than a Godzilla vs. Kong fight is a difficult task, but the film attempts to do this by presenting a pink Godzilla and a Kong wearing a mechanical glove. Everyone is curious as to whether this new monster movie will be released simultaneously on streaming services and in cinemas. Find out where and when to watch Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire by reading on.
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Release Date
Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire will have an exclusive theatrical release starting on March 29, 2024, thanks to Warner Bros. and Legendary. Before the ultimate release date was decided, the film's release date was moved about a few times in March and April of 2024. Following its theatrical release, Godzilla X Kong is available to audiences in a number of high-quality media. This includes Godzilla X Kong 3D and IMAX showtimes at participating cinemas.
Will Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire be released Theatrically?
Yes, in contrast to the previous film, this one won't be available for streaming simultaneously with its theatrical release on March 22. The last film made over $400 million even though the global pandemic was the primary reason it was released in that manner. The good news is that this new Godzilla film will be screened in theaters worldwide, following the success of the last Godzilla film and another one in Japan.
Following its theatrical run, Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire will most likely be available to stream on Max, a Warner Bros. Discovery-supported streaming service.
When Will The New Empire - Godzilla X Kong Be Available For Streaming?
The date of Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire's streaming release has not yet been announced by the studios. Warner Bros.'s partnership means that when the time comes, the movie will be available for streaming on Max. WB films that have gone to streaming in the past year have varied in duration, from 49 days for The Nun 2 to 147 days for Barbie. According to that timeline, Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire might be available for streaming in July 2024, with an average interval of 75 days between the biggest WB films since 2023.
When Will Digital Release Of Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire?
Thanks to its digital distribution, those who would prefer to watch Godzilla X Kong at home will have an earlier chance to do so. After a theatrical release, Warner Bros. usually releases their films on the largest PVOD providers 18 to 32 days later. In April2024, viewers would be able to purchase or rent Godzilla X Kong digitally under any scenario. Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire's digital release date should fall there, barring a significant box office success that genuinely surpasses expectations.
Platform for Streaming: Where to Watch
Warner Bros. Pictures usually releases its films on HBO Max after its theatrical run, though exact information regarding the streaming release date was not disclosed at the time of the movie's premiere. Fans now have an easy way to watch Warner Bros. movies at home thanks to this arrangement. Keep a watch on HBO Max's official website and other streaming services for any announcements regarding the film's digital release to be informed about when Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire will go live.
Is Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire On HBO Max?
Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire will eventually be available to stream on HBO Max, but only after its run in theaters is complete. The movie is set to premiere exclusively in theaters first, so it won't be on HBO Max right away. Once its theatrical run ends, you can look forward to watching it on the Warner Bros. Discovery-backed Max streaming platform.
Is Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire on Netflix?
Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire will eventually be on Netflix. While a release date has not yet been announced, the movie will join the platform four months after it premieres on MAX. It will stream on Netflix for 10 months, before going back to Peacock for the remaining four months of the pay TV window.
If Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire follows the same pattern as Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, it could land on Netflix by early November 2024.
Is Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire on Amazon Prime?
Amazon Prime’s current catalog does not include ‘Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire.’ However, the film may eventually release on the platform as video-on-demand in the coming months. Therefore, people must regularly look for dark fantasy movies on Amazon Prime’s official website. Viewers who are looking for something similar can watch the original show ‘Dororo.’
The Story: A New Chapter in the Monsterverse:
The New Empire" continues where "Godzilla vs. Kong" left off, exploring further into the legendary mythology that aficionados have grown to adore. The movie presents a massive, unidentified menace that exists inside our planet and poses a threat to Godzilla, Kong, and humanity as a whole. The narrative delves into the beginnings of these recognizable Titans, the enigmas surrounding Skull Island, and the fabled conflict that has irrevocably linked these animals to humanity. With a story that delves into the history of the Titans, the depths of Hollow Earth, and the introduction of new enemies who pose a threat to the fragile balance of this universe, Adam Wingard's film seems to be an exciting addition to the Monsterverse.
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Cast
In Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire the cast includes Brian Tyree Henry returning as Bernie Hayes, Dan Stevens as Trapper, Kaylee Hottle as Jia, Alex Ferns as Mikael, Fala Chen as the Iwi Queen, and Rachel House in a currently unspecified role. Rebecca Hall, who previously appeared in Godzilla vs. Kong will reprise her role alongside Kaylee Hottle and Brian Tyree Henry, with newcomers like Fala Chen, Alex Ferns, and Rachel House joining the lineup. The film is directed by Adam Wingard, who has collaborated with some of these actors in his previous works.
Disclaimer:
Outlook India does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof, Outlook India doesn't encourage/ promote piracy by any means. The links given here are not taking the users to pirated streaming contents. In case of any dispute or clarification please feel free to write to the content owner at adolphnews@gmail.com.