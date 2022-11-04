What Is Adderall?

See the Best Adderall Alternatives here.

Dosage

The dosage of Adderall depends on several factors. Most people start off with a dosage of about five mg a day and increase it accordingly as they grow. For children, the dosage is usually adjusted weekly, and it may reach 30 mg per day. Dosages higher than that have not been studied for children.

When taken in the recommended dose by a physician, Adderall is less likely to lead to addiction than other drugs. However, recreational use of the drug increases the risk of abuse. According to Dr. Maria Pino, a toxicologist and course director at Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine, college students commonly abuse Adderall and Ritalin, which are similar in their effects.

Adderall is a central nervous system stimulant that works by affecting norepinephrine levels. As a result, it can help people stay focused longer and manage behavioral problems related to ADHD. Adderall XR is an extended-release version of the drug. It is often prescribed for students with ADHD.

Side effects

Adderall is a popular ADHD medication that can have adverse side effects. Common ones include dry mouth, headache, and trouble sleeping. While these effects are usually temporary, they should be reported to your healthcare provider right away. If they persist for more than a day, talk to your doctor about lowering the dose or taking it at a different time. You should also consult with your pediatrician about long-term use of Adderall, which may affect your child's growth. Some studies show that children taking Adderall for years may be 1/3 to one and a half inches shorter than expected when they reach adulthood.

Other side effects of Adderall include psychosis and heart problems. People with certain medical conditions should not use the drug. It can cause serious complications such as stroke, heart attacks, and even death. Moreover, it may cause a reaction known as serotonin syndrome. This condition can lead to severe agitation, sweating, and seizures.

Overdose

If you suspect that someone has taken an overdose of Adderall, call 911 right away. Treatment for an Adderall overdose can include pumping the stomach, administering activated charcoal, and administering IV fluids to prevent dehydration. A physician may also prescribe sedatives to calm the agitated patient. The patient will likely need to be monitored closely for several days. Additional treatment may include monitoring for seizures and cardiovascular symptoms.

The symptoms of Adderall overdose include a fast heartbeat, hypertension, dilated pupils, confusion, and agitation. In some cases, the person may even lose consciousness. While the symptoms of Adderall overdose vary from person to person, they usually include one or more of the following:

Addiction

The use of Adderall as a stimulant is becoming a growing problem in the United States. While it is widely prescribed for ADHD, it is also commonly abused. The drug is believed to help people study better, but it can lead to addiction. While it is illegal to get Adderall without a prescription, it is not difficult to obtain it illicitly.

Addiction to Adderall is a serious condition. It can affect a person's social, physical, and professional life. Withdrawal symptoms can be severe, and people often relapse after stopping cold turkey.

