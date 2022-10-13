Ways Cryptos Algorand (ALGO), Solana (SOL) & IMPT Are Changing Green Investment Forever

Some cryptocurrencies consume a lot of energy due to the nodes' need for strong computing power to solve difficult mathematical puzzles. To reinforce the coin's worth, the nodes have to offer proof of work (PoW). The work and energy put forward by several nodes will be mostly squandered in PoW systems since they only reward the computer machine that provides the last piece of a computational puzzle.

Proof of stake (PoS) systems, in contrast, ask miners to make a small investment and then grant them access to a lottery where they can enter to verify transactions.

Green coins like Algorand (ALGO), Solana (SOL), and Impt.io (IMPT) are making long-lasting/permanent changes to the crypto market by transitioning to PoS from PoW systems, which brings about a significant reduction in the energy required to generate cryptocurrencies. Coins like Tamadoge (TAMA) are also part of this transition.

For green-conscious investors, finding low-energy cryptocurrency options can provide additional ways to save energy, protect the planet and make money while doing so.

One of the main concerns people have regarding cryptocurrencies is their environmental impact. Presently, the amount of fossil fuels used in cryptocurrency mining is frightening. There are presently several green alternative cryptocurrencies that may comfort investors who care about the environment.

As a crypto investor, your primary objective is to make money, and although they are termed green crypto, investing in Impt.io, Algorand, Solana, as well as Tamadoge is a smart move to making money.

Impt.io (IMPT) - Most Recent Green Cryptocurrency To Earn And Reduce Carbon Footprints

IMPT.io is a new crypto project that recently commenced its presale and provided a real-world use application that only a small number of other projects can match. The project aims to make it simple and safe for anyone or a company to reduce their carbon footprint.

In order to do this, Impt.io plans to combine its IMPT token with a platform for tokenizing carbon credits, having the carbon credits tokenized as NFTs. By providing a market for these NFT-based carbon credits, Impt.io will not only enable people and businesses to reduce their carbon footprints but will also enable those people and businesses to be rewarded financially for doing so.

It's interesting to note that Impt.io is collaborating with thousands of the biggest retail brands that dedicate a portion of their revenue to environmental items, as well as with hundreds of influential environmental programs throughout the world. Users of the platform will be capable of purchasing carbon credits thanks to these collaborations.

According to the whitepaper of Impt.io, investors will be able to acquire carbon credits while carrying out their regular shopping activities, and the credits can also be purchased on the platform.

The setup has positive effects on the environment as it simply connects consumers with eco-friendly brands and projects, with their purchases acting as funding for whatever initiatives the brands or projects have going on while also establishing innovative, NFT- and blockchain-based systems for carbon credits, with investors being able to gain said credits by responsible shopping or by direct purchase. Either way, the carbon credits accumulate to the Impt.io score of each user, giving the users the chance to earn points for their efforts and gauge how impactful they are.

Algorand (ALGO) - The most Energy-efficient And Highly Sustainable Blockchain

Algorand was one of the best upcoming cryptos of 2021, providing a more scalable alternative to Ethereum.

Algorand declared that its blockchain had achieved carbon neutrality on April 22, 2021. One of the quickest and most energy-efficient ways to verify transactions and create value in the cryptocurrency market is to use pure proof of stake (PPoS), a system the currency uses in conjunction with smart contracts.

Most of its value comes from its capacity to support smart contract networks, distinguishing it as one of Ethereum's main rivals and alternatives.

Algorand doesn't engage in mining. By creating a carbon-negative network, the network is seeking to set the bar for blockchain sustainability. With a 0.0002 kWh energy usage, Algorand boasts outstanding usability, energy efficiency, and scalability.

Solana (SOL) - Blockchain platform designed to host decentralized, scalable applications

Solana, a proof-of-stake blockchain, which supports smart contracts, was one of the best cryptocurrency investments of 2021. It not only saw gains of more than 11,000% but also turned a profit while remaining carbon neutral for the year.

Most people know Solana for its effectiveness and speed. It routinely handles upwards of 2,000 transactions per second and has the capacity to handle up to 65,000, according to reports. $0.00025 only is the typical per transaction cost.

In terms of the volume of transactions it can handle, Solana is far faster than competing blockchains like Ethereum and has substantially cheaper transaction fees. The Solana blockchain-based cryptocurrency, also known as Solana (SOLUSD), trades on the stock exchange under the ticker symbol SOL.

There is a total supply of 511.6 million SOL tokens, of which 355 million have already gone into the market. Solana is now the ninth-largest cryptocurrency corporation when measured by market cap.

Tamadoge (TAMA) - A Multi-functional Coin With Real World Utilization

Although it was not included in the initial list, it would be a mistake not to mention Tamadoge (TAMA) , the coin that had a record-breaking presale of well over $10 million in the first weeks of its presale and is the hottest meme coin around.

Tamadoge is a cryptocurrency on the rise, which gained more popularity after being listed on a leading crypto exchange platform OKX and the most recent listing on Lbank and MEXC exchange platforms.

TAMA and other coins like it that run on the Ethereum blockchain are now more eco-friendly and energy-efficient because of the reduction in carbon emissions after the Ethereum merge, where ETH switched to a PoS (proof-of-stake) network from a PoW (proof-of-work) mechanism.

Bottom Line

The transitioning from PoW to PoS systems creates a new wave of innovative blockchain activities and could see green cryptocurrencies like Impt.io and Tamadoge (TAMA) bring about remarkable advancement to the green sector of the crypto industry forever.



