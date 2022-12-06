Vipin Singh: The Name That Is Always Highlighted Due To His Great Cricket Analysis & Business Ideas

Vipin Singh is a name which every cricket lover keeps in their mind while watching live cricket matches because of the outstanding predictions and analysis that he draws with his skills. Throughout his life journey, Vipin Singh has always been creating a spotlight on his name. At present, he is a well-known cricket prediction guru along with this he has a reputed name in the real estate sector of Dubai. With his years of hard work, now his life story on social media always creates a filmy glimpse.

Vipin Singh’s company Brahma group has a renowned name in many fields and it is present in more than five sectors. In addition to his determination towards making his business reach unprecedented heights, he also puts equal effort into making cricket predictions, therefore, he has millions of followers on social media. His forthcomings are very much accurate, one of the examples of that is the IPL 2021. In that year’s IPL match between Mumbai and Chennai, Chennai was winning by a great margin, however, Vipin predicted that Mumbai will win the lost match and the same happened. This incident once again brought his name in limelight and increased his credibility. In his early days, Vipin Singh’s name was unfortunately often joined with those who used to fix the cricket matches but later the accusations were cleared as he proved that all he does is due to his own talent.

Vipin Singh who was born and brought up in Rajasthan lived in Jaipur in his early days and then flew to the USA for some years to enhance his skills and then later shifted to Dubai to explore more. He has a wanderlust quality and thus loves to travel with the motive of exploring new destinations around the world. Apart from being a successful cricket analyst Vipin also has leadership qualities in business management. Rudra Shetty who is one of the business partners of Vipin Singh also said that his nature is friendly and that he is also a philanthropist. He went into business at the early age of seventeen and also he has the born-up quality of influencing other people easily. His hobbies include driving and running. Apart from being a businessman and a cricket analyst Vipin Singh also has good contacts in politics and Bollywood that he uses to help others and uplift society by doing donation drives.