Unique Design Exhibitions And Pavilions At India Design ID 2024

For the first time at India Design ID, expect an exhibition with a most unexpected medium: paper. Artist, architect and sculptor Ankon Mitra is all set to curate ON PAPER OF PAPER, a paper art exposition in collaboration with Apparao Galleries. This will feature more than 70 artists who manipulate paper in unique, multifarious ways, turning them into unconventional expressions of installations, hanging pieces, and wall art.



The exhibition will showcase:

Artists who predominantly work with sculpting and manipulating paper/paper based materials to create paper murals, 3D sculptures and installations.

Paper ‘studies’ and ‘experiments’ by artists & designers whose final outcomes are usually in other materials.

Architects who work prominently with paper to create works of significant scale or paper models of built and unbuilt architectural proposals.

Designers who create very unconventional and interesting products and expressions with paper.

As an architect himself, Mitra has worked with various materials over the years: textiles, concrete, wood veneer, plastic, ceramics, glass, stone, copper, brass, steel and so on, moulding them into full-fledged works of art and design. However, the one material he has consistently returned to is paper. Says Mitra: “Anyone who has ever worked with paper knows that it is an incredibly versatile material to play and immerse with. There are hundreds of ways in which paper can be moulded and manipulated. The kind of things paper can transform into, perhaps no other material familiar to humans can.” It is this incredible diversity of paper that has anchored Mitra’s exhibition in the Vedic lore of Dashavatar - “As Lord Vishnu in our lore transforms from a fish to a turtle to a half-lion-half-man onwards and upwards through the Dashavatara evolutionary chain, the artists are asked – What is the next evolutionary or revolutionary step in their practice?” Following the exhibition is a series of panel discussions and workshops, all centred around paper and hosted by leading designers and artists, on 17th & 18 February.

