Unique Design Exhibitions And Pavilions At India Design ID 2024

As India’s best luxury design week, India Design ID has grown with time to become the most coveted destination for discovering the latest trends in design and architecture. The 12th edition presents two unique segments, apart from its usual array of luxury brands and lectures on design conducted by industry stalwarts. These include a novel paper art exhibition, and a pavilion for collectibles - pieces that marry functional design with contemporary aesthetics. This is done with the aim to create a holistic understanding of design, showcasing all of its expansiveness and versatility under one roof.
India’s largest paper exposition
For the first time at India Design ID, expect an exhibition with a most unexpected medium: paper. Artist, architect and sculptor Ankon Mitra is all set to curate ON PAPER OF PAPER, a paper art exposition in collaboration with Apparao Galleries. This will feature more than 70 artists who manipulate paper in unique, multifarious ways, turning them into unconventional expressions of installations, hanging pieces, and wall art.
The exhibition will showcase:
Artists who predominantly work with sculpting and manipulating paper/paper based materials to create paper murals, 3D sculptures and installations.
Paper ‘studies’ and ‘experiments’ by artists & designers whose final outcomes are usually in other materials.
Architects who work prominently with paper to create works of significant scale or paper models of built and unbuilt architectural proposals.
Designers who create very unconventional and interesting products and expressions with paper.
As an architect himself, Mitra has worked with various materials over the years: textiles, concrete, wood veneer, plastic, ceramics, glass, stone, copper, brass, steel and so on, moulding them into full-fledged works of art and design. However, the one material he has consistently returned to is paper. Says Mitra: “Anyone who has ever worked with paper knows that it is an incredibly versatile material to play and immerse with. There are hundreds of ways in which paper can be moulded and manipulated. The kind of things paper can transform into, perhaps no other material familiar to humans can.” It is this incredible diversity of paper that has anchored Mitra’s exhibition in the Vedic lore of Dashavatar - “As Lord Vishnu in our lore transforms from a fish to a turtle to a half-lion-half-man onwards and upwards through the Dashavatara evolutionary chain, the artists are asked – What is the next evolutionary or revolutionary step in their practice?” Following the exhibition is a series of panel discussions and workshops, all centred around paper and hosted by leading designers and artists, on 17th & 18 February.
Extraordinary design discoveries at ID Collectible
Defined as select items of high value that act as both art and design, collectibles are widely regarded pieces that add personality and memorabilia to any space that they occupy. In fact, collectibles have been around for centuries; human beings have always gathered and stored art, artefacts, or antiques that have either emotional or artistic value. The international community has recognised their merit, inspiring many unique platforms that highlight collectible design as an important stand alone category in Design.
In 2023, India Design ID pioneered a national conversation on the concept of collectibles. ID Collectible was the first-of-its-kind platform in India to bring forth an experience of discovering pieces and objects of rare form, function, and value.
Forging into its second year, the ID Collectible pavilion will feature artistic brands like Viya, Rooshad Shroff, Atelier Ashiesh Shah, Design Ni Dukaan, PROJECT 810, POD Pieces of Desire, Casegoods Private Limited, Vāhe Ensemble, Anantaya, PINAKIN STUDIO, to name a few. In addition to this distinctive display is an entire discourse dedicated to contemporary design, on 16 February at India Design ID 2024. This is the ID Collectible Talk, in collaboration with the Italian Trade Agency. Panellists, President of Salone Del Mobile, Maria Porro, designers Gunjan Gupta, Samuel Barclay, and gallerist Mortimer Chatterjee, will be in conversation with Shalini Misra.
Says Misha Bains, Head of Strategy at India Design ID, “The 12th edition of India Design ID is curated to spotlight the best in design, craft and techniques from India and across the globe. Every segment of the show highlights a different aspect of design and innovation, it’s all about discovery this year.”
The 12th edition of India Design ID continues its tradition of encouraging inspiring design discourse. This year brings key artists, designers and architects together, all of whom spearhead the conversation in the fields of design, architecture, and everything in between. February in New Delhi will be a treat for the design community at large, as Ankon Mitra proves that paper is a flexible material for artistic expression, and ID Collectible demonstrates how the lines between art and design can become creatively blurred.
India Design ID will be held from 15-18 February at NSIC Grounds, Okhla, New Delhi.
