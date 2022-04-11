Dr. K. Mohideen Abdul Khadar & Mr. Balamohan Krishnan All Set To Improve The Traditional Financial System Through Metaverse

The term "Metaverse" alludes to a three-dimensional virtual environment that is more sophisticated than current virtual reality. It is a place where businesses and entities coexist and collect and use data. The Metaverse enables people to connect without regard for space, allowing them to gain the latest knowledge and entertainment through encounters impossible in the real world.

This metaverse technology attracted the attention of two friends - Dr. K. Mohideen Abdul Khadar and Mr. Balamohan Krishnan who had been working as financial professionals for over a decade. During their work, they encountered limitations and areas for improvement in the traditional financial ecosystem. But improvements in a physical setup could not be feasible, so they decided to bring the financial ecosystem into the metaverse as this technology provides the liberty to perform things that is not feasible in the physical setup.

Dr. K. Mohideen started his career in the Banking sector in 2004 and was serving the RCU division. Since he is a good learner and a great observer, he found some limitations and areas for improvement in the traditional financial ecosystem. This physical setup could not be accessible for all twenty-four hours and seven days a week. Other than accessibility, some areas needed improvements. He left his job and stepped into the real estate division and started Zontia Groups in 2016. But his longing for achieving the best made him explore many divisions and he headed with confidence and persistence. He started Fido Markets Pvt Ltd in the UK in 2020, Zontia Information technology in Dubai in 2021, and established Fido Academy to educate and train individuals in the field of Forex Trading.

As per Dr. K. Mohideen- "A cour growth is measured by its Infrastructure development." So he started Zontia Infrastructure. It has a significant presence across the infrastructure space with expertise in operating and developing real estate and other development projects.

He laid the foundation of a technology-based company "Zontia Financizen Technology". The purpose of this foundation was to offer a complete financial solution by providing a combined service for different domains. He wanted people around him to have the next level of standard of life. The best way to maintain one’s happiness is to give him the best solution for his financial needs. Not everyone can manage their funds in hand. Keeping it into consideration, he founded Srivastham wealth management private limited which helps users in fund and portfolio management.

