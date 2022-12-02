Trolley Bag Trends To Watch Out For In 2023

We are living in times when "airport looks" are a thing! People seem to be taken over by traveling in style. Everything from a cool outfit to a trendy luggage bag is carefully picked and paired for that perfect airport look. A good travel bag can complement your wardrobe and amp up the style quotient to set you up for a picture-perfect journey.

With one trend quickly surpassing the other, it can be a challenge to keep up with them. But fret not, as in this article, we curate a list of the 2023 bag trends that are here to stay. So stay ahead of time with us and read along to get your hands on the trendiest trolley bag today before everyone else has it!

Trolley Bag Trends for 2023

Trolley Bags

While traveling light has always been the mantra for passengers, they now also factor in fashion. Some of the best trolley bags offer the perfect combination of toughness and class to make your traveling smooth and hassle-free.

Let us look at the 2023 travel bag trends to get you moving in style:

1. Hard Cover

Nylon and synthetic covers are a thing of the past. Hard-cover trolley bags made of high-quality polycarbonate will give their counterparts a run for their money due to their durability. If you have to carry fragile belongings in your luggage, such bags are the best choice as they are crush-resistant, shock-proof, and can sustain accidents, rain, snow, and so on.

This is opposed to soft covers, which tend to absorb water, and dust and aren't a foolproof option against accidental falls and shocks. Finally, hard-cover bags also come in attractive and vibrant designs that can play into your quirky, sporty, or colorful mood.

2. Lightweight

People who want to travel light are big on bags made of lightweight material. The benefit offered by lightweight bags is more than ease of carrying around. Lightweight bags also allow you to pack more. Since their weight doesn't take up half of what you're allowed to check in like in the case of synthetic bags, you have more space to pack your stuff without paying extra.

Polycarbonate bags are very lightweight, which makes the occasional bag lifting in your transit easy. Lightweight bags are a savior in situations where you have to cover a significant distance walking with your luggage.

3. Luggage Pouches

Luggage pouches are the new travel bag trend that we did not know we needed! A godsend for our small but important things, like chargers, wallets, air pods, medicines, etc., they keep them in one place without having them lost inside the pile of luggage contents. Luggage pouches will come in-built into most bags this year, so watch out for them before you go ahead with a bag not having them.

4. 8 Wheels

Trolley bag technology keeps on getting better! Just when we thought that the 4-wheel luggage bags were a revolutionary bag trend, companies launched the 8-wheel feature. The 8-wheel feature is nothing but the 4 wheels of the bags existing in pairs of 2. If you are wondering how that is any better, allow us to sate your curious minds!

The 8-wheel feature allows a smoother 360-degree rotation. In addition to this, it's more durable and sturdy. So, if a wheel breaks or becomes stuck, you now have a backup for each wheel in place to save the day!

5. Intelligent design

Luggage bags this year will be more accommodating of the fact that you can carry two or more bags along with them, like a shoulder bag or handbag, without taking pains. This year, trolley bags will have smart functions where you can attach, say, your shoulder bag to the former sturdily. Your bag will stay in place, and this will also save you from experiencing back and neck pain.

Additionally, one of the many 2023 bag trends will also have a list of belongings that you must pack before setting out on your voyage. This is an incredibly thoughtful feature that goes beyond just the technological innovation of these bags.

Final Words

Travel bags are one of the topmost considerations that you must make before heading out on a trip. Trolley bags are the choice for long trips. If you are, however, going on a short trip, as in for a day or two, you can consider carrying a shoulder bag or handbag. It is always wise to avoid carrying redundant belongings.

Loading yourself with a large-size trolley bag for a two-day trip can be messy as you can forget your stuff at your hotel, or the zipper might give in to the overpacking. Endless possibilities! Hence, pack smarter.