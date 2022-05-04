Travel Vlogger Mohit Manocha Has Narrated Exciting Stories From These Countries

Each of us has a wish list that includes our dream destination. Which countries do you have on your wishlist? If you are still skeptical, maybe Mohit Manocha’s travel stories can provide a little help.

By experiencing several cultures and gazing at numerous monuments, Mohit Manocha (aka "Traveling Desi") has recited the beauty of myriad countries. And we are ready to highlight the most interesting ones.

While talking about his recent trip, we saw Traveling Desi wandering between the historic walls of Jordan. Mohit Manocha's series features the majestic Amman City and Petra, the one and only Dead Sea, Al-Khazneh (the incredible Treasury of Jordan) and much more.

Mohit Manocha took his trip to Dubai post-Covid situations and we can see him conversing about all the formalities that he undertook. His Dubai stories revolved around the grand Dubai Frame, the very fascinating Dubai Expo, the beautiful Atlantis, The Palm, Jumeirah Beach, scenic Dubai Marina and more. Mohit has also emphasized Dubai's opulent lifestyle, highlighting its exotic automobiles and hotels.

Mohit Manocha clearly knows how to make his trips and vlogs unique. Mohit's Traveling Desi Thailand series featured the party hub Bangkok, Pattaya, the mesmerising Bangla Walking Street, Phuket and more.

There are many more countries that Mohit Manocha has visited and one article wouldn't suffice to tell the story of his journey through each of them. However, you can hit up his YouTube channel (Traveling Desi) or Instagram (@thetravelingdesi) to explore more.

Do you know? Mohit Manocha always provides full-fledged details for anybody who wishes to visit these countries.

He talks about several flight options and their fares, renting a car and exploring the local streets of the country, lodging options, food cafés and other informational details. Mohit Manocha has always focused on making travel budget-friendly.

Besides these, you can see him blending with the Jordanians and talking about their lifestyles, meeting with different people in the clubs of Thailand, mingling with the drivers in Dubai, etc.

Mohit Manocha's personal touch in every video has made his content even more adorned. A few more places that he has toured include Budapest, Canada, Cuba, Bangkok, Prague, Amsterdam, Belgium, Paris, Austria and the list goes on.

