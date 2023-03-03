Transforming Luxury With Vinti Lodha

If there’s anyone who understands the nuances of luxury living, it’s Vinti Lodha. As advisor to Lodha Luxury, she brings her discerning taste and knowledge of luxury consumers to the table. With the help of her experience and expertise, Lodha Luxury designs bespoke experiences for their residents and takes luxury living to a new level.

Lodha Luxury is India's only luxury real estate company, with an emphasis on design, health, art, and hospitality. Vinti’s goal as an advisor is to bring together like-minded families and create thriving, vibrant communities. Saint Amand, the brand’s hospitality arm, is also driven by her vision to create memories that last a lifetime. Let’s take a look at what inspires Vinti, and how she created the expansive vision for Lodha Luxury.

On finding inspiration around the world

When asked about her design style, the Lodha Luxury advisor reveals that her travels around the globe move her creative spirit. “I think travel plays a very important part in what we do and what we give back to luxury, especially when it comes to the design element, aesthetics, and collaborations ,” says Vinti, who finds inspiration in Parisian and Milanese architecture.

The businesswoman and mother of three also finds inspiration in Lodha Luxury’s distinguished collaborators, including Canadian design studio Yabu Pushelberg and Spanish architect Patricia Urquiola. “Our collaboration with Yabu Pushelberg - I think that's played a very instrumental role in what I think of design and how it's evolving over the years. I think their design aesthetic is rich, but at the same time, it’s minimalistic. Their finish and fabrics is what I love. I also love what Patricia Urquiola has done at our project in London’s Lincoln Square. She's very playful with colours. Patricia always has edgy designs and unique shapes.”

Lodha Luxury has been a pioneer in the luxury living space in India, establishing world class project across the world with their strategic luxury partners. The brand has also worked with Giorgio Armani, Trump, Jade Jagger, Kelly Hoppen, Philippe Starck, and Quintessentially, among many renowned global brands.

“We have collaborated with the most luxurious global brands, including Louis Vuitton, Balmain and Bovet to create unique events for our residents. In the UK, we showcased a Christian Dior exhibit at the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A), London just for our residents,” she shares with a smile.

On bespoke living and failure

Having experienced living experiences across the globe, Vinti was able to identify the shortcomings in the Indian real estate space. It is this foresight that helped her envision and shape the Lodha Luxury approach towards real estate.

“We realised that there was a need for a real estate brand to provide more to the consumer than just great infrastructure and amenities. Our clientele is extremely evolved, and their love of bespoke experiences and unique living spaces is what we aim to offer at Lodha Luxury,” she explains, adding that the brand’s hospitality services are what make all the difference.

“We're the only brand which has a hospitality is such a big element of luxury real estate. No one's ever seen that before. So we want to make sure that Lodha Luxury is the brand which continues to deliver the best in terms of experiences. We also have a private members club to provide exclusivity to our residents.

However, catering to Lodha Luxury’s distinguished residents is no easy feat. Vinti’s role as an advisor to Lodha Luxury is not free of challenges; Speaking about the challenges she faces at work, Vinti says, “Our role is very creative, so there are times where there is just a brain freeze. That’s when travelling helps; I pick up a lot of ideas while travelling that end up in my work”

But even when things don’t work out, the ever-resilient Vinti is no stranger to smiling in the face of failure. “I think the only way to deal with failure - whether it’s me or anyone - is just get up and face life. Because if you dwell in failure, you're not going to get anywhere. You know, there are times a team changes, there are times when collaborations don't work out, or like when the global lockdown hit. But I think the only way to get over it is to get up and work for something new. That's the only way anyone else can also work through failure,” she explains.

Vinti is reassured of her abilities with the growing and thriving Lodha Luxury community she has helped build. “In terms of customers as ambassadors, we already have a lot of customers who are very happy residents. They have their family and their friends joining our community too. That is the best endorsement, right?” she smiles.

On uplifting herself

When asked about her evergreen zeal for excellence, Vinti explains that it was and is ingrained in her by her family. “I grew up in an environment where we were told nothing in life is permanent, except for your education and hard work. And that’s what I saw in my life partner as well,”

“It's great to have inspirational people around be it my father or Abhishek. Abhishek has such a clear vision about growing his business & making it the absolute best. When I married him in 2005, the company was modest, with a few projects in the suburbs. And look at what he's created with his sheer hard work Lodha has made a mark not only in India but London as well”.

While real estate is a male-dominated field, when asked about the barriers that keep women from excelling in real estate, Vinti opines that the door is wide open. “Women are at the forefront, breaking all stereotypes. They are CEOs of top companies; be it Nykaa, or Pepsi. My team is 80% female, so I feel like there's really no boundary,” she says, adding that women are natural at balancing work and family.

“I don't think it's me, I think all of us,” she laughs. “It's inherent in all of us. I believe it comes very naturally to a woman. And I think it just takes a bit of planning, because everyone needs to put in so much in a day. And many unsaid things happen, so it’s all about planning,” Vinti opines.

In efforts to uplift women even outside her team, Vinti plays a crucial role in the efforts of The Lodha Foundation - a CSR initiative of Lodha that works towards enhancing the quality of education and healthcare facilities around the country. She is a strong advocate for women empowerment and has led the foundation’s efforts towards ensuring equitable opportunities for women. All this in addition to Lodha’s various other women empowerment initiatives and the Lodha Schools ecosystem.