Top 8 Best No Credit Check Loans with Guaranteed Approval in 1 Hour

For many Americans struggling with their finances, a few hours spent hunting for no credit check loans seems like a normal thing to do. Of course, these loans are not possible to get, because US lending regulations stipulate that lenders must carry out credit checks on applicants. That said, finding viable alternative loans to bad credit loans has proven a great course of action for those with bad credit histories who are unable to get a traditional bank.

In this article, we review 8 loan finder services that can help you quit wasting your time looking for non-existent no credit check loans and find genuinely viable alternatives. We cover what these loans are, where to find them, and how to apply for them.

Green Dollar Loans - Best Overall for Bad Credit No Credit Check Loans Alternatives

Low Credit Finance - Best for No Credit Check Loans for Unemployed Individuals

Viva Payday Loans - Best for Quick No Credit Check Loan Applications

Big Buck Loans - Best for Same Day No Credit Check Loans

Heart Paydays - Best for No Credit Check Loans with No Paperwork

Very Merry Loans - Best for Cash Advance Loans Online

Credit Clock - Best for $255 Payday Loans Online

Money Lender Squad - Best for 1 Hour Payday Loans No Credit Check

The credit check that lenders are required to carry out on borrowers is ultimately to protect the borrower from becoming over-indebted. But just because you need to have a credit check done, it doesn't mean you will automatically be declined for a loan because of your poor credit score. Nowadays, lenders consider other factors when determining whether or not someone is eligible for a loan. Below is a review of each of the lenders that offer loans that are genuinely great alternatives to the elusive “no credit check” loan.

1. Green Dollar Loans: Best Overall for Bad Credit No Credit Check Loans Alternatives

While it’s impossible to find no credit check loans guaranteed approval anywhere in the US due to regulatory compliance, Green Dollar Loans can help you find the next best thing. Green Dollar Loans is a loan finder service that specializes in helping individuals with low credit scores stop hunting for non-existent no credit check loans guaranteed approval and start considering genuine alternative loans instead.

The application process for small payday loans online no credit check alternatives via Green Dollar Loans is incredibly easy and takes little to no time to complete. While applicants cannot access small payday loans online no credit check alternatives at Green Dollar Loans due to their commitment to following US regulations to the letter, they can apply for alternative payday loans online for bad credit borrowers that range from $100 to $5000. Repayment periods for these loans range from 3 to 24 months. When it comes to interest rate, applicants can expect the lenders on the Green Dollar Loans panel to only charge between 5.99% to 35.99% interest.

Eligibility Requirements

You need to be at least 18 years old

You must have legal US citizenship or residency

You must have an active mobile phone and number

You must earn a monthly income of $1000 or more

You must have a valid form of ID

Pros

You can repay the loan in small monthly instalments

Individuals with low credit scores are welcome

Application feedback provided within 2 minutes

Cons

Applying doesn’t guarantee approval.

2. Low Credit Finance: Best for No Credit Check Loans For Unemployed Individuals

For individuals on the hunt for loans with no credit check, Low Credit Finance is the loan-finder for you. Low Credit Finance takes pride in helping applicants with poor FICO scores find the best possible genuine loan alternatives when they’ve been wasting their time hunting for non-existent loans with no credit check.

Hunting for payday loans online with no credit check instant approval is, quite frankly, a waste of time as such loans are not possible through responsible, registered and licensed financial services providers. US lending regulations stipulates that borrowers must submit to a credit check, regardless of how big or small their loan request is and instant approvals aren’t possible because every loan application must be verified, taking at least a few minutes for each loan application. The application for alternative payday loans for bad credit borrowers is quick and easy to complete – in fact, it will take 10 minutes or less. When you apply for alternative loans to payday loans online no credit check instant approval on Low Credit Finance, you can borrow between $100 and $5000 and choose a repayment period of 3 to 24 months. The lender will determine the interest rate, which will cost you between 5.99% and 35.99% interest.

Eligibility Requirements

Minimum of 18 years old

Applicants must be permanent residents or citizens of the USA

A valid form of ID is required

Minimum monthly income of $1000+

An active bank account that supports direct deposit is needed

Pros of Bad Credit Loans

You will receive your money within 24 hours of approval

The application can be done entirely online in 15 minutes or less

You only need to complete one application form to apply to multiple lenders

Cons

You may be charged up to 35.99% interest

3. Viva Payday Loans: Best for Quick No Credit Check Loans Applications

If you've been looking for 1 hour payday loans with no credit check alternatives, Viva Payday Loans can help you in no time. Viva Payday Loans connects applicants to a network of reliable lenders. While applicants can’t apply for 1 hour payday loans no credit check because they’re legally not possible, they can apply for alternatives between $100 and $5000, with a repayment period of 2 to 24 months and an interest rate of 5.99% to 35.99% on the Viva Payday Loans platform. The Viva Payday Loans application process is incredibly easy, and if an individual's application is successful, they can expect to receive a payout within 60 minutes.

Eligibility Requirements for Bad Credit Loans

Be 18 years old+

Be a citizen or permanent resident of the US.

An active bank account that can accept direct deposits

Earn $1000 or more each month for at least three months

Have a healthy debt-to-income ratio

Pros

Loan payout within 24 hours of approval

Up to $5000 can be borrowed per loan

Up to 24 months to repay your loan

Cons

Credit checks may apply.

4. Big Buck Loans: Best for Same Day No Credit Check Loans

If you're seeking no credit check loans same day alternatives but don’t have all day to wait for feedback on your application, Big Buck Loans is the loan finder you can rely on. The application process for alternative loans to no credit check loans same day via Big Buck Loans is quick and easy, taking less than 5 minutes to complete. Applicants can apply for between $100 and $5000 and while payday loans no credit check simply aren’t possible due to compliance with lending regulations, alternative loans available via the platform can be acquired, and they offer up to 2 years repayment periods. Once applicants have submitted their application, they can expect to receive feedback within 2 minutes. After that, the loan can be finalized.

Eligibility Requirements

Applications need to be 18 years or older

Permanent resident or citizen of the USA

Valid ID

Minimum monthly income of $1000

An active bank account that supports direct deposit

Supportive documents such as a copy of your ID, proof of address, pay slips (your latest 3), bank statements (latest three months), etc.

Pros

Loan payout within 60 minutes of approval

Up to $5000 can be borrowed per loan

Flexible repayment period of 2 to 24 months

Cons

Interest rates can reach as high as 35.99% per loan.

5. Heart Paydays: Best for No Credit Check Loans with No Paperwork

Heart Paydays is the loan finder for you if you’ve been hunting for payday loans with no credit check and coming up empty-handed because they don’t exist. Your best bet of finding viable alternative loans that payout in 24 hours or less is by hopping onto the Heart Paydays website and processing a quick and easy application. Individuals wanting to apply for alternative loans for bad credit loans on Heart Paydays can apply for $100 and $5000 per loan, with a repayment period of up to 24 months and an interest rate of 5.99% to 35.99%. If an applicant has been successful, they can expect to receive their money within 24 hours. The entire process with Heart Paydays is simple. There’s no faxing, no calling, and no paperwork – except for digital copies of your supporting documents, of course.

Eligibility Requirements

Applications need to be 18 years or older

Permanent resident or citizen of the USA

Valid ID

Minimum monthly income of $1000

An active bank account that supports direct deposit

Pros of

Loan terms and conditions are easy to adhere to

You can borrow between $100 and $5000 per loan

A quick loan payout period (within one business day or less)

Cons

High but not ludicrously expensive interest rates (maximum of 35.99%)

What Are the Alternatives to No Credit Check Loans & How Do They Work?

If no credit check loans existed, they would be loans that are granted to applicants with no credit check whatsoever. That said, no credit check loans don’t exist as lenders in the US are legally required to carry out a credit check on borrowers applying for loans. When you get your hands on great alternative loans when you realize that no credit check loans aren’t possible, you can use the provided funds for anything you like, from buying groceries to renovating your home, servicing your car, or even paying for a vacation. When using a loan finder to location alternative loans to the proverbial no credit check loans so many people are looking for, you can typically apply for loans from $100 to $5000, with 3 to 24 months and interest that varies from 5.99% to 35.99%.

How to Apply for Alternatives to No Credit Check Loans in 4 Quick Steps

To apply for the best possible alternative loans to online loans with no credit check, you will need to follow these 4 steps.

Step 1: Choose Your Loan Amount

Before you can fill out the application form, you will need to select the amount you would like to borrow and for how long. For example, you can choose to borrow $100 to $5000 and select a repayment period of 2 to 24 months.

Step 2: Complete the Application Form

Next, you will need to complete and submit the application form. You will need to enter your basic personal details, and once complete, you can submit your application.

Step 3: Wait for a Decision

Once you have submitted your application, you will need to wait about 2 minutes to receive feedback. After that, you can move on to the final step if your application has been successful.

Step 4: Get Your Loan

If your application is successful, you will be prompted to finalize your application on the lender's website. You may be asked to upload further supporting documents to confirm the details on your application, and if everything is in order, the lender will send you a contract, which you will need to sign and send back. Once the lender has received the signed application form, you can expect to receive your money within 24 hours via direct deposit.

Alternative Loans to No Credit Check Loans - Features & Factors to Consider

Think About how Much You Genuinely Need

Before you start applying for viable alternative loans to loans with no credit check, you need to think carefully about how much you need. Over indebting yourself will merely cause an uncomfortable cycle of bad debt.

Compare Interest Rates

Every lender will charge you a different interest rate. Before you accept any offers, compare the lender's interest rates so that you can get the best possible deal.

Consider how Much You Can Afford

Before you apply for loans no credit check alternatives, you need to consider how much you can afford per instalment. This will determine how much time you will need to repay your loan.

How Did We Choose the Best No Credit Check Loans Providers?

There are many factors we consider when looking for the best online loans no credit check alternative providers. Here are a few:

How fast you will receive your money after you have been approved (within 24 hours or less).

How quickly you will receive an outcome on your loan application (within 2 minutes or less).

How flexible the repayment period is (up to 24 months to repay or more).

How much interest will you be charged (no more than 35.99%).

Conclusion

Green Dollar Loans is an excellent loan finder service that can help anyone find alternatives to online loans no credit check that suits their needs. Applicants can apply for $100 to $5000 at a time and choose a repayment period of 2 to 24 months. Green Dollar Loans limits the lender's interest rate to 5.99% to 35.99%, so applicants won't need to worry about paying off interest forever.

FAQ’s

Are There Online Loans no Credit Check Available?

All lenders in the US are required by law to perform a credit check on every applicant. However, lenders consider other factors when determining whether or not an applicant is eligible for a loan.

Are Online Loans without Credit Check Easy to Apply for?

Online loans, no credit check alternatives, are easy to apply for and the application process can be completed in 15 minutes or less.

Where Can I Apply for Online Loans no Credit Check?

You can apply for online loans no credit check alternatives via Green Dollar Loans.

Disclaimer:

The loan websites reviewed are loan-matching services, not direct lenders, therefore, do not have direct involvement in the acceptance of your loan request. Requesting a loan from the websites does not guarantee any acceptance of a loan. This article does not provide financial advice. Please seek help from a financial advisor if you need financial assistance. Loans available to U.S residents only.